Projects in Decatur

319 N. Glendale Ave., $12,791, owner is Cheryl Cathcart, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, asphalt shingles

1750 S. Phyllis Drive, $14,411, owner is Kevin Paulding, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, asphalt shingles

1410 W. Mound Road, $10,000, owner is Ed Barding, contractor is Del Beiler, new roof

1108 W. Eldorado St., $12,000, owner is Mike Gewritz, contractor is Super Sign Service, LLC, signage

4611 N. Dogwood Court, $5,000, owner is Jamicya Cunningham, contractor is Drews Handyman Services, 6 foot vinyl fence in backyard

141 E. Garfield Ave., $2,740, owner and contractor is Terry Taylor, chain-link fence

356 Holiday Drive, $12,500, owner is Paul Rosenberger, contractor is Promax Construction, replace upper roof section of roof

2055 N. Monroe St., $7,100, owner is Ken Heiserman, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

960 N. Moffet Lane, $25,000, owner and contractor is Jerry and Teresa Washburn, grading, post frame building, concrete pad

1505 W. Decatur St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Jonathan Smith, fence in back yard for privacy and dogs

2034 S. Mount Zion Road, $3,500, owner and contractor is Roger Taylor, remodel

4595 N. Nicklaus Court, $6,225, owner is Jason Westerfield, contractor is Gregory Beer, 5 foot of chain-link fence

4040 N. Warren St., $4,000, owner and contractor is Alexis Carmona, wood and chain link fence

4705 E. Maryland St., Unit Suite 1, $441,057, owner is MRP Capital Group, contractor is Superior Building Group, interior renovation

2207 E. Hubbard Ave., $304,000, owner is 2231 Hubbard LLC, Rajab Mamedaliev, contractor is Kendal Construction, Inc., roof replacement

925 W. Olive St., $200, owner and contractor is Tim Thomann, 6 foot cedar fence

460 E. Garfield Ave., $7,200, owner is Penny Salmon, contractor is Sun Solar, LLC, roof mount solar panels

Demolition

1175 E. Condit St., $10,409, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of 1 story home

2626 E. Garfield Ave., $13,363, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of 2 story home and shed

1025 N. Dunham St., $14,168, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of 2 story home and garage

1440 N. Church St., $23,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, demolition of structure on property

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.