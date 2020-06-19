The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
4671 E. Beacon Drive, $900, owner and contractor is Maggie Carter, 5-by-10-foot deck over concrete stoop
130 Bristol Drive, 29,525, owner is South Shores Christian Church, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4653 N. Butler Drive, $21,000, owner and contractor is Thomas Crowe, rooftop installation solar panels
4222 E. Cleveland Ave., $4,700, owner is Wanda Crist, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1773 E. Division St., $5,170, owner is Gary Lamb, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2326 S. File Drive, $4,200, owner and contractor is Stephanie Miller, above ground pool
40 First South Shores Ave., $6,025, owner is John Doolin, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3109 E. Fitzgerald Road, $6,345, owner is David Cox, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3731 E. Fitzegerald Road, $890, owner and contractor is David Chamberlain, 12-by-16-foot storage shed
2771 S. Forest Crest Road, $36,000, owner and contractor is Randy Parsons, new 24-by-24-foot garage with a covered breezeway 18-by-14 feet from existing garage to new garage
2663 Glen Briar Place, $5,970, owner is Anthony Walker, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2035 N. Graceland Ave., $5,350, owner is Andri Yanders, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
11 N. Green Oak Drive, $100, owner and contractor is Russell Fort, 4-foot chain link fence
4237 Greenhill Road, $4,635, owner is David Polley, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
568 S. Haworth Ave., $1,320, owner is Cooper Bros, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
3211 Holly Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Brandon Richardson, above ground swimming pool
3211 Holly Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Brandon Richardson, 380 square foot deck
2303 W. Hoyt Court, $6,550, owner is Russell Howell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement
1260 E. Johns Ave., $900, owner and contractor is Dorothy Warren, rear deck 19½-inches above ground. 220 square feet
3361 Kent Circle, $2,700, owner is Roger Giberson, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2102 E. Lawrence St., $32,550, owner and contractor is Larry Sinclair, 18 solar roof mounted modules
535 S. Monroe St., $890, owner and contractor is Greggory Gutrie, fence
1334 E. Moore St., $28,055, owner and contractor is Shammaria Crawford, replace front steps, windows, door and screen, back porch soffit
2057 Ramsey Drive, $6,765, owner is Richard McKinley, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2195 Ravina Park Court, $6,140, owner is Jason Smith, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roofing
1326 W. Ravina Park Road, $6,345, owner is Don Yeakley, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4757 N. Redbud Court, $9,275, owner is Joe Harding, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2395 S. Richmond Road, $6,400, owner is Jodi Ferriell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, replacing roof
1228 E. Riverside Ave., $8,100, owner is Doris Dinkins, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
62 Sandcreek Drive, $8,490, owner is Jeff Melzer, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3721 Sims Court, $9,000, owner is Robert Smith, contractor Promax Construction, roof replacement
3725 Sims Court, $9,910, owner and contractor is Custom Landscapes Inc., swimming pool
402 Southhampton Drive, $3,765, owner is Craig McCardy, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
37 Tanager Drive, $29,900, owner and contractor is Marlene Robinson, will add roof mount solar to existing structure
4759 N. Wisteria Court, owner is Mike Wayne, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1078 E. Wood St., $1,500, owner is Mark Bleavins, contractor is D&O Contractors, Inc., replacing roof
323 N. 35th St., $7,170, owner is Eric Yutzy, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1395 S. 37th St., $5,900, owner is Mike and Vickie Reynolds, contractor is D& R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Projects in Forsyth
772 Christopher Drive, $12,000, owner is Mark Vandermyde, contractor is Steven Cornell Construction, removing existing deck; install new patio, re screen porch
644 Cortez Drive, $5,000, owner is Scott and Lindsey Rosebery, contractor is Debose Concrete, 14-by-16-foot shed
310 E. Cox St., $6800, owner and contractor is Elliott Higgs, replace existing shed with new shed
255 Magnolia Drive, $4,250, owner and contractor is Chad Johnson, Adding small covered porch area above front porch stoop
728 Fairway Drive, $1,000, owner is Charles Copples, contractor is Diamond Services, construct new portion of deck to tie swimming pool deck to existing deck. 60 square feet max
840 Fairway Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Brent Hoadley, Building pool deck
608 Jacobs Way, $2,000, owner is Emily Mockny, contractor is General Fence Co., backyard fence
361 Phillip Circle, $2,290, owner is Jon and Julie Miller, contractor is Chris Gordon, rear deck
936 Schroll Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Ahmed Qidan, removal of old fence, installation of new fence
784 Spyglass Blvd., $50,000, owner is Ken and Barb Cassell, contractor is HPL, Inc. Construction, add bathroom and kitchen in existing basement
910 Stevens Creek Circle, $26,900, owner is Luke and Andrea Dorsey, contractor is Sun Structure Designs, convert existing screened room into living space
374 Ventura Drive, $13,800, owner is Bart and Cindy Cochran, contractor is Tom Martin Ateberry Concrete and Masonry, 30-by-30-foot garage floor and driveway. Then garage to build
512 Ventura Drive, $900, owner and contractor Karen Pritchett, metal shed 10-by-10-foot
563 W. Weaver Road, $6,400, owner is Jack Cassleman, contractor is 3-D Inc., rear treated deck
Demolitions
1745 N. Illinois St., owner and contractor is Decatur Foundry, steel structure
21 Lake Grove Club, owner is Bob Tilton, contractor is JRH Services LLC, house and carport
3002 N. Water St., owner and contractor is Mac's Convenience Store, removal of fuel canopy
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records and Forsyth
