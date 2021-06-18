The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2699 Bay Shore Heights, $15,000, owner is Gary Weeks, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2285 W. Center St., $9,237, owner is Sam McClure, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

4128 N. Dean Drive, $7,100, owner is Nick Beauford, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1465 W. Forest Ave., 412,407, owner is Carmen Carter, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

825 W. Hazel Ave., $10,147, owner is Linda Mollohan, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

5155 Melwood Court, $47,880, owner is Lucas Griven, contractor Bryan Law, 14 roof mounted solar modules installed on existing structure

1434 Post Court, $8,400, owner is Bryan Kaylor, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1230 Ravina Ave., $3,550, owner is Darlene Reed, contractor is C Baker Remodeling PLLC, roof replacement

3929 N. Skippy Drive, $13,676, owner is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement

2611 Twin Oaks Court, $13,250, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

690 N. Virginia Ave., $26,500, owner is Irma Crist, contractor is Coach House, construct new 20-by-26 foot detached garage to replace damaged garage

925 W. Wood St., $10,000, owner is Elizabeth Wayna, contractor is Can Do Construction/Craig Witts, rebuild damaged porch

1451 W. Wood St., $7,800, owner is Helen Trimmer, contractor is contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

Projects in Forsyth

235 S. Elwood St., $4,910, owner is Danny L. Hammond II, contractor is SK Exteriors, install black vinyl coated 4 foot tall chain link fence around and inside perimeter of property line of back yard, including two walk through gates

123 Jack Lane, $25,000, owner is Jessica Michael, contractor is HPL Construction, deck ground pool

5362 Navajo Drive, $7,000, owner and contractor is Butch and Laurie Burnett, portable shed

1242 Raptor Lane, $5,000, owner is Andrew R. Hendrian to Macon County Fence, Remove existing vinyl privacy fence and replace with black vinyl coated chain link

919 James Court, $10,000, owner is Robert and Lindy Blackwell, contractor is General Fence, replace existing vinyl fence with 4 foot black aluminum fence

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

