Projects in Decatur

542 E. Kenwood Ave., $8,677, owner is Greg Bomham, contractor is Erie Construction Mid West Inc., roof layover of 1 layer existing shingles

1254 E. Cantrell St., $3,000, owner and contractor is Robert Meola, new roof

11 Enlow Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Ann O'Connor, 6 foot vinyl fence

3808 Camelot Drive, $49,850, owner is Woodcrest Equity Partners, LLC, contractor is Champion Roofing, Inc., reroof TPO roofing system

939 W. Green St., $9,650, owner is M Bond, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

22 South Drive, $9,400, owner is Jill Jones, contractor is HDZ Roofing Co., roof replacement

435 W. Pershing Road, $29,600, owner is Northown Development, contractor is Del Beiler, roof replacement

250 S. Lake Shore Drive, $63,834, owner is Jerry Harvey, contractor is Sun Structure Designs/Shawn Schermann, install post and beam foundation for a 14-by-16 foot, four seasons cathedral style sunroom

221 Bristol Drive, $6,545, owner is Lesa Medler, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roofing

4666 E. Faries Pkwy., $0, owner is Archer Daniels Midland, contractor is David Rathje, replace electrical equipment due to arc hazard and reliability issues

2334 N. Captain Lane, $4,500, owner is Joe Barringer, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof over existing roof

1041 W. Forest Ave., $8,900, owner is Timothy Fuller, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

72 N. Country Club Road, $6,800, owner is Kathy York, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement (top two sides only)

1236 Brookfield Drive, $5,500, owner is Choice Marketing - Hyde Park, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1235 Hyde Park Court, $4,400, owner is Choice Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1241 Hyde Park Court, $4,400, owner is Choice Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1220 Harvard Square, $5,500, owner is Choice Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1755 Granite Road, $22,608, owner is Daneil Murphey, contractor is Dallas Henderson, solar panels

2525 E. Lost Bridge Road, $4,000, owner and contractor is Nathan Jefson, single level deck with wrap around stairs

361 E. College St., $19,238, owner is Scott Koester, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, install laminated asphalt shingles

1398 W. Macon St., $2,600, owner and contractor is Kevin Manion, 6 foot fence

3445 Monarch Drive, $6,400, owner is James Grace, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1565 N. Church St., $12,500, owner is Pearlie Bunch, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2339 E. Hubbard Ave., $225,000, owner is Soy City CrossFit, contractor is ECI Construction Services, Crossfit Tenant Build Out

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.