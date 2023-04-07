Projects in Decatur

2055 S. Friel Court, $23,775, owner is Tara Brinkoetter, contractor is David McLaughlin, Custom Landscapes, Inc., swimming pool

1324 E. Decatur St., $2,500, owner is Andy Gurda, contractor is HDZ Roofing Company, roof repair

2402 E. Williams St., $14,000, owner is Family Lease, LLC, contractor is HDZ Roofing Company, roof replacement

1290 Hyde Park Court, $5,500, owner is Choice Properties, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1115 E. Whitmer St., $5,670, owner is Bobby Brown, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1050 W. Sunset Ave., $6,400, owner is Kayla Stutzman, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2227 Yorkshire Drive, $7,500, owner is Tyler Fitch, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

4584 Havenwood Drive, $9,900, owner is Alex and Christina Woo, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1030 S. Buckeye Lane, $9,700, owner is Andy Schusessler, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2405 S. Angle Court, $544,000, owner and contractor is Steve Lewis, new Residential Construction

835 S. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $8,960, owner is Decatur Housing Authority, contractor is Del Beiler, install new shingles

1575 N. Summit Ave., $54,000, owner is Judy Fleming, contractor is Marcus Mumm, solar panels on garage roof

3631 N. Taylor Ave., $14,440, owner is Christina Poland, contractor is Paul Joyce, solar panels on roof

1075 W. Macon St., $8,000, owner is Tyrik Deberry, contractor is Precision Concrete Contractors, Inc, new foundation and floor for metal garage building. Eagle Carport

147 N. College St., Unit Apt. Lower, $500, owner is Sean Mosby, contractor is Dion Simmons, repair existing stairs that have been partially removed

2454 E. Hubbard Ave., $222,000, owner is Main Place Properties, contractor is Top Quality Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

2134 W. Ridgeview Drive, $22,247, owner is Chelso Frescura, contractor is Crown Exteriors & Construction, install steel G-Rib style roofing panels and components

2620 S. Franklin Street Road, $15,000, owner is Billie Grant, contractor is Erie Construction Mid West, Inc., roof replacement

745 W. Pershing Road, $7,996, owner is Sandra Beckler, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement on house only

1580 N. Monroe St., $3,500, owner is Cameron Schleper, contractor is Promax Construction, replace garage roof

966 N. 35th Ave., $80,000, owner and contractor is Joe Carnahan, new house

4080 Bayview Drive, $2,000, owner and contractor is Colton Kramer, wood privacy fence

3433 N. Rupp Parkway, $200,000, owner is Toby LLC, contractor is Romano Limited, remodel building for office space

2922 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, 200,000, owner is Satwinder Singh, contractor is Jerry Neuberg, metal roof

2289 E. Wood St., $300, owner and contractor is Steve Kessey, roof on porch

513 Woodhill Drive, $9,915, owner is Andy Hyhds, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

410 E. Center St., $8,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of property and haul all debris, grade and seed

1629 N. Gulick Ave., $9,500, City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of property and haul all debris, grade and seed

426 W. Olive St., $7,500, City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of property and haul all debris, grade and seed

445 W. King St., $20,790, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of 3-story building, scrub brush removal and seed

1004 W. Wood St., $26,670, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of 3-story building, fence, scrub brush removal and seed

650 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $750,000, owner is John Ballog, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., 70,386 square foot warehouse full demolition

Projects in Forsyth

757 Christopher Drive, $3,675, owner is Kevin and Emily Smith, contractor is General Fence Company, upgrade fence

704 Jacobs Way, $10,000, owner and contractor is Will and Sarah Whertz, add two Eggress windows and construct bedrooms in basement

767 Schroll Court, 453,966, owner is Drake Lambdin, contractor is Tron Solar, LLC, Solar panels on roof

910 S. Route 51, $6,000, owner and contractor is Chad Krekel, installation of 10-by-12 foot shed

160 Lea Lane, $295,000, owner is Sullivan Developers, contractor is Ritter Plumbing, construction of new single family home

235 Lea Lane, $305,000, owner is Sullivan Developers, contractor is Ritter Plumbing, construction of new single family home

930 W Forsyth Pkwy, $5,000, owner and contractor is Brad and Jennifer Swartz, installation of 10-by-12 foot shed

519 Park Place Court, $44,000, owner is Susan Grieve, contractor is Creative Sunrooms Walker Siding, screen room, 12-by-12 foot gable roof and re-shingle house roof

817 Jacobs Way, $5,500, owner is Monica Bessinger, contractor is T.K. Construction, replace deck with 10-by-10 foot deck at 7 foot height

5220 Navajo Drive, $30,000, owner is John and Unchu Burke, contractor is A&C Concrete, concrete pad and foundation then Menard's Garage Kit to be added to foundation

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.