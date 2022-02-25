The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

217 W. Brownlow Drive, $6800, owner is Emile Joyner, contractor is Trent Schaffer/Cedar Creations, privacy fence

4 Knollwood Drive, $45,381, owner is Barry and Lynn Jacobs, contractor is Coach House Garages/ Bret Bone, 24-by-30 feet House Garage

150 W. Pershing Road, $50 owner and contractor is Miles Chevrolet LLC, signage

Demolition

1915 N. Church St., $13,700, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of house haul debris to local landfill grade and seed

936 E. Garfield Ave, $6000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of single family home

1049 W. Green St., $6,500, is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of single family home

826 E. Main St, $25,562, is City of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating,, Demolition of single family home

2401 E. Main St., $6,000, owner is Carl Leming, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, Demolition of single family home

Forsyth

1311 S. Elwood St., 42,500, owner is Shelby Burdick, contractor is General Fence, fence

210 Lea Lane, $288,000, owner is Reed Sullivan, contractor is R Glosser Home, construction of new single family residence

752 Spyglass Court, $6,000, pre-built 10-by-12 shed, non-permanent on a crushed rock base

484 S. Washington St., $170,000, owner is Jeff Eagler, contractor is RLS Construction, new construction of house

110 W. Weaver Road, $250,000, owner is Central Cremation LLC, contractor is Clean Cut Contractors, work was completed before building permit was issued

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

