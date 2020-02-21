The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1214 W. Cerro Gordo, $200, owner and contractor is Door 4 Brewing Co., food truck set up 2/14/20-12/16/20
1432 W. Forrest Ave., $90,000, owner and contractor is Jordan King, renovate interior second level, renovate main level as needed
2727 N. Monroe St., $1,898,702, owner and contractor is Spring Creek Preservation, remodel apartment buildings/interior
3077 N. Southern Hills Drive, $2,399,146, owner and contractor is Decatur Preservation LP, remodel of apartment buildings/interior
156 S. Water St., $1,691,088, owner and contractor is Decatur Preservation LP
1221 E. William St., $29,585, owner and contractor is Christine Rice, repair porch handrail, install new roof-remodel bathroom-install new kitchen floor
You have free articles remaining.
Projects in Forsyth
840 Fairway Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Brent Hoadley, 12-by-16-foot storage shed
Demolitions
1301 N. Calhoun St., $5,000, owner is John Betchler and contractor is Entler Excavating Co. Inc., commercial building
855 N. Franklin Ave., $114,280, owner and contractor is Kroger Limited, demolition of gas canopy kiosk and removal of underground fuel tanks
890 W. Marietta St., $12,345, owner is city of Decatur and contractor is AJ Custom Contracting, single family home
925 N. Vany Dyke St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Theodore Cruz, existing garage, new garage in same footprint
2504 N. Water St., $47,223, owner and contractor is MBR Management, existing building and parking lot
Source: Forsyth and Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records