You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The latest building permits for Macon County
0 comments
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Projects in Decatur

3006 S. Olympia Drive, $15,000, owner and contractor is Bill Layton, remodel house to original condition due to fire damage

435 S. Fairview Ave, $35,000, owner is Linda Fleckenstein and contractor is D & O. Inc, Contractors, deck, porch, bath remodel

955 N. McClellan Ave., $5,000, owner is Theresa and Nicholas Spain, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

1816 N. Water St., owner and contractor is Jeff Bell, build walls

2602 Candlewood Place, $13,700, owner is John Highcock, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement

6 E. North Court Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Richard Frazier, replace existing wood fence with 6 foot chain link fence

2830 E. Cardinal Drive, $3,236, owner and contractor is Decatur Fence, 4 foot chain link

400 W. Imboden Drive, $5,375, owner is Lindsay Shiflett, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1237 W. Ravina Ave., $28,275, owner and contractor is Robin Miller, addition of roof 

212 S. Stevens Ave., $5,500, owner is Dale and Rhonda Moyer, contractor is Hunter Construction, roof replacement

1020 N. Fairview Ave., $4,230, owner is Donald Doswell, contractor is Hunter Construction, roof replacement

91 Ridge Lane Drive, $5,800, owner is Paul Carlton, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement

1845 N. 22nd St., $6,200, owner is Bodine Electric of Decatur, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement

2515 W. Forrest Ave, $4,900, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement

1950 W. Barding Ave., $9,900, owner is Scott and Laura Randall, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

295 N. Oakland Ave., $469,190, owner is Millikin University, contractor is Henson Robinson Company, roof replacement

1602 E. Moore St., $6,500, owner and contractor is St. John Missionary Baptist Church, building a 10-by-13 foot deck platform with stairs

13 7th Drive, $1,800, owner and contractor is Dennis Ballinger, roof replacement

485 S. Delmar Ave., $5,750, owner is Lynn Thomas, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

43 N. Barnes Drive, $4,600, owner is Junita Baily, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

5541 E. Thrush Ave., $4,750, owner is Kyle Brown, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2686 E. Wood St., $3,500, owner is Melvin Anderson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4954 Bakers Woods Lane, $8,800, owner is Tom Walker, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2598 S. Pheasant Run, $5,500, owner is Megan Bargener, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

 Demolition

360 W. Leafland Ave., $6,750, owner is Bill Veteto and contractor is Jrh Services LLC, demo burnt house

990 N. Water St., $7,000, owner and contractor is Romano, demolish of building-lakeside motors

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Contactless Payment Apps That Help You Lower Risks of COVID-19 Exposure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News