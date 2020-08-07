The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
3006 S. Olympia Drive, $15,000, owner and contractor is Bill Layton, remodel house to original condition due to fire damage
435 S. Fairview Ave, $35,000, owner is Linda Fleckenstein and contractor is D & O. Inc, Contractors, deck, porch, bath remodel
955 N. McClellan Ave., $5,000, owner is Theresa and Nicholas Spain, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1816 N. Water St., owner and contractor is Jeff Bell, build walls
2602 Candlewood Place, $13,700, owner is John Highcock, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement
6 E. North Court Drive, $3,000, owner and contractor is Richard Frazier, replace existing wood fence with 6 foot chain link fence
2830 E. Cardinal Drive, $3,236, owner and contractor is Decatur Fence, 4 foot chain link
400 W. Imboden Drive, $5,375, owner is Lindsay Shiflett, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1237 W. Ravina Ave., $28,275, owner and contractor is Robin Miller, addition of roof
212 S. Stevens Ave., $5,500, owner is Dale and Rhonda Moyer, contractor is Hunter Construction, roof replacement
1020 N. Fairview Ave., $4,230, owner is Donald Doswell, contractor is Hunter Construction, roof replacement
91 Ridge Lane Drive, $5,800, owner is Paul Carlton, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
1845 N. 22nd St., $6,200, owner is Bodine Electric of Decatur, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement
2515 W. Forrest Ave, $4,900, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement
1950 W. Barding Ave., $9,900, owner is Scott and Laura Randall, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
295 N. Oakland Ave., $469,190, owner is Millikin University, contractor is Henson Robinson Company, roof replacement
1602 E. Moore St., $6,500, owner and contractor is St. John Missionary Baptist Church, building a 10-by-13 foot deck platform with stairs
13 7th Drive, $1,800, owner and contractor is Dennis Ballinger, roof replacement
485 S. Delmar Ave., $5,750, owner is Lynn Thomas, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
43 N. Barnes Drive, $4,600, owner is Junita Baily, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
5541 E. Thrush Ave., $4,750, owner is Kyle Brown, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2686 E. Wood St., $3,500, owner is Melvin Anderson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4954 Bakers Woods Lane, $8,800, owner is Tom Walker, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2598 S. Pheasant Run, $5,500, owner is Megan Bargener, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Demolition
360 W. Leafland Ave., $6,750, owner is Bill Veteto and contractor is Jrh Services LLC, demo burnt house
990 N. Water St., $7,000, owner and contractor is Romano, demolish of building-lakeside motors
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
