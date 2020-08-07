The latest building permits for Macon County

485 S. Delmar Ave., $5,750, owner is Lynn Thomas, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

43 N. Barnes Drive, $4,600, owner is Junita Baily, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

5541 E. Thrush Ave., $4,750, owner is Kyle Brown, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2686 E. Wood St., $3,500, owner is Melvin Anderson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4954 Bakers Woods Lane, $8,800, owner is Tom Walker, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2598 S. Pheasant Run, $5,500, owner is Megan Bargener, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

360 W. Leafland Ave., $6,750, owner is Bill Veteto and contractor is Jrh Services LLC, demo burnt house

990 N. Water St., $7,000, owner and contractor is Romano, demolish of building-lakeside motors

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0