The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
3047 S. Crestwood Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Virginia Karl, wheelchair ramp.
925 W. Cushing St., $400, owner is Robin Fellwock, contractor is Skelley Construction, 10-foot by 17-ft portable garage, anchored.
2192 E. Johns Ave., $5,740, owner and contractors are Ella and Bobby Jelks, close up garage door, pour new footer door opening.
434 W. Shadow Lane, $50,000, owner and contractor is Anthony Cox, remodel.
You have free articles remaining.
3705 N. Water St., $400, owner and contractor is Chick-fil-A, pop up tents for 2/20, 2/27, 3/5, and 3/12, pop up tents for Chick-fil-A.
3280 N. Woodford St., $20,000, owner and contractor is David Swartz, remodel for office building.
3280 N. Woodford St., $4,000, owner and contractor is David Swartz, wheelchair ramp.
Source: Forsyth and Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records