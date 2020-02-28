The latest building permits for Macon County
0 comments
editor's pick
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Projects in Decatur

3047 S. Crestwood Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is Virginia Karl, wheelchair ramp.

925 W. Cushing St., $400, owner is Robin Fellwock, contractor is Skelley Construction, 10-foot by 17-ft portable garage, anchored.

2192 E. Johns Ave., $5,740, owner and contractors are Ella and Bobby Jelks, close up garage door, pour new footer door opening.

434 W. Shadow Lane, $50,000, owner and contractor is Anthony Cox, remodel.

3705 N. Water St., $400, owner and contractor is Chick-fil-A, pop up tents for 2/20, 2/27, 3/5, and 3/12, pop up tents for Chick-fil-A.

3280 N. Woodford St., $20,000, owner and contractor is David Swartz, remodel for office building.

3280 N. Woodford St., $4,000, owner and contractor is David Swartz, wheelchair ramp.

Source: Forsyth and Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News