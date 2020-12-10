The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1354 N. Church St., $19,580, owner and contractor is Linda and Charles Shipp, remove and replace wall with footer 2 story home

4671 N. Dogwood Court, $11,979, owner and contractor is Marilyn Davis, repairs from termites

500 W. Eldorado St., $222,843, owner and contractor is Mueller Company, install racking system for shelving small parts WPSS shelving rack and platform project #PK11332

1310 Lynnwood Drive, $7,135, owner is Roger Craig, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1804 E. Main St., $3,000, owner is Fay Servicing LLC, contractor is Crawford Construction Corp., replacing asphalt shingles and re-roofing

3333 E. Meadow Lane, $12,540, owner is Sara Tuder, contractor is Aaa Window and Siding Inc., roof replacement

435 W. Pershing Road, $1,600, owner is Country Financial, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, one wall sign