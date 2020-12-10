 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

1354 N. Church St., $19,580, owner and contractor is Linda and Charles Shipp, remove and replace wall with footer 2 story home

4671 N. Dogwood Court, $11,979, owner and contractor is Marilyn Davis, repairs from termites

500 W. Eldorado St., $222,843, owner and contractor is Mueller Company, install racking system for shelving small parts WPSS shelving rack and platform project #PK11332

1310 Lynnwood Drive, $7,135, owner is Roger Craig, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1804 E. Main St., $3,000, owner is Fay Servicing LLC, contractor is Crawford Construction Corp., replacing asphalt shingles and re-roofing

3333 E. Meadow Lane, $12,540, owner is Sara Tuder, contractor is Aaa Window and Siding Inc., roof replacement

435 W. Pershing Road, $1,600, owner is Country Financial, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, one wall sign

1005 W. Pershing Road, $536,127, owner is Milco Investments, contractor is D. Binder Mechanical, Inc., exterior and interior of an existing vacant mercantile space. Interior alteration include new office, restroom, breakroom with cabinets and new interior vestibule, exterior alteration include new bi parting entrance door in a modified opening, new overhead receiving door, overhead forklift door, new sales area, egress door and new exterior signage-under separate permit. The space was formerly an Aldi Grocery Store constructed in the early 2000's. Existing parking remains.

324 Shoreline Place, $950, owner and contractor is David Browning, 4 foot metal bar black aluminum fence

150 S. Wyclkes Road, $287,850, owner and contractor is AKORN, ornamental fence

Forsyth

316 Loma Drive ., $ 3,700, owner is Andrew and Rebecca Wittmer, contractor is R & C Maintenance, permanent fence

5265 N. McArthur Road, $30,000, owner is Scott Tavarzcky, contractor is 3-D Construction, 16-by-12 read sunroom

790 Stevens Creek Blvd., $5,000, owner and contractor is David Swartz, fence

 

 

 

 

 

 

