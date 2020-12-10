The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1354 N. Church St., $19,580, owner and contractor is Linda and Charles Shipp, remove and replace wall with footer 2 story home
4671 N. Dogwood Court, $11,979, owner and contractor is Marilyn Davis, repairs from termites
500 W. Eldorado St., $222,843, owner and contractor is Mueller Company, install racking system for shelving small parts WPSS shelving rack and platform project #PK11332
1310 Lynnwood Drive, $7,135, owner is Roger Craig, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1804 E. Main St., $3,000, owner is Fay Servicing LLC, contractor is Crawford Construction Corp., replacing asphalt shingles and re-roofing
3333 E. Meadow Lane, $12,540, owner is Sara Tuder, contractor is Aaa Window and Siding Inc., roof replacement
435 W. Pershing Road, $1,600, owner is Country Financial, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, one wall sign
1005 W. Pershing Road, $536,127, owner is Milco Investments, contractor is D. Binder Mechanical, Inc., exterior and interior of an existing vacant mercantile space. Interior alteration include new office, restroom, breakroom with cabinets and new interior vestibule, exterior alteration include new bi parting entrance door in a modified opening, new overhead receiving door, overhead forklift door, new sales area, egress door and new exterior signage-under separate permit. The space was formerly an Aldi Grocery Store constructed in the early 2000's. Existing parking remains.
324 Shoreline Place, $950, owner and contractor is David Browning, 4 foot metal bar black aluminum fence
150 S. Wyclkes Road, $287,850, owner and contractor is AKORN, ornamental fence
Forsyth
316 Loma Drive ., $ 3,700, owner is Andrew and Rebecca Wittmer, contractor is R & C Maintenance, permanent fence
5265 N. McArthur Road, $30,000, owner is Scott Tavarzcky, contractor is 3-D Construction, 16-by-12 read sunroom
790 Stevens Creek Blvd., $5,000, owner and contractor is David Swartz, fence
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.