The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2542 Burgener Drive, $2,500, owner and contractor is Paul Stiner, 4 foot chain link fence
1727 Burning Tree Drive,, $3,300, owner and contractor is Dave Phillips, 4 foot chain link fence
1028 E. Elmhurst Ave., $2,700, owner and contractor is Lavon Baugher, 4 foot chain link fence
4666 E. Faries Pkwy, $176,575, owner and contractor is Michael Marin ADM, 6 foot chain link fence
334 E. Garfield Ave., $9,355, owner is Dan Wise, contractor is Buildmasters Construction, Inc
3365 Greenlake Drive, $1,000. owner and contractor is Kathy Vighi, 4 foot chain link fence
804 W. Harrison Ave., $1,496, owner and contractor is Sheri Marrow, 4 foot chain link fence
151 W. Main St., $120,000, owner and contractor is Tim Raycraft and Donna White, interior improvements
1616 W. Main St., $1,200, owner is Swartz Properties, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., partial roof replacement
379 W. Oak Lane, $1,200, owner and contractor is Michael Seldat, 4 foot chain link fence
592 S. Oak Ave., $15,000, owner and contractor is Patricia Geremia-Mitchell, interior remodel
57 Oriole Drive, $3,365, owner is Larry Rodmaker, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
830 E. Pershing Road, $800, owner and contractor is Joe Knotts, put up exit signs combo, block off staircase and putting in door handles
1391 W. Pershing Road, $2,920, owner and contractor is Lee Davis, 6 foot red cedar wood fence flat top
535 W, Prairie Ave., $13,700, owner is Duane Potter, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
2249 W. Ridgeview Drive, $30,000, owner and contractor is Kelly Garrett, New Garage 24-by-28 foot
1880 Spitler Drive, $50,000, owner and contractor is James Gahwiler
101 S. Virginia Ave, $7,420, owner is Joel Roush, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2311 S. Windsor Road, $3,300, owner and contractor is Milo Ziemer, - four and six foot fence
2075 S. 32nd Place, $2,350, owner is Mike and Karen Kitchens, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
Signs
345 E. Ash Ave., $9,000, owner is Vital Skin Dermatology, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, 1 wall sign