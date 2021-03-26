The latest building permits for Macon County

57 Oriole Drive, $3,365, owner is Larry Rodmaker, contractor is Tom Skelly Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

830 E. Pershing Road, $800, owner and contractor is Joe Knotts, put up exit signs combo, block off staircase and putting in door handles

1391 W. Pershing Road, $2,920, owner and contractor is Lee Davis, 6 foot red cedar wood fence flat top

535 W, Prairie Ave., $13,700, owner is Duane Potter, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

2249 W. Ridgeview Drive, $30,000, owner and contractor is Kelly Garrett, New Garage 24-by-28 foot

1880 Spitler Drive, $50,000, owner and contractor is James Gahwiler

101 S. Virginia Ave, $7,420, owner is Joel Roush, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2311 S. Windsor Road, $3,300, owner and contractor is Milo Ziemer, - four and six foot fence

2075 S. 32nd Place, $2,350, owner is Mike and Karen Kitchens, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

Signs