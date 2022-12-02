The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

2035 N. Church St., $6,000, owner is Demetrius Clark, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement

3145 N. MacArthur Road, $37,000, owner is Lucy Lundt, contractor is Joseph O'Keefe, solar panels

16 S. Country Club Road, $5,000, owner and contractor is Alka Tailor, structural repairs in basement, ramp, steps, and upper balcony

205 N. Franklin St., $18,000, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is True Craft Remodelers, remove and replace railings on transfer house

330 N. Witt St., $14,600, owner is Lyle Campbell, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

3227 Sprinter Drive., $6,800, owner is Doug Ellison, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

433 N. 22nd St., $22,000, owner is Jasmyne Jones, contractor is Advanced Plumbing and Bath, remodel

333 E. Macon St., $75,920, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., removing roof, sidewalls and separating 2 other walls

1240 E. Lake Shore Drive, $13,400, owner and contractor is Central Illinois Foundation Repair and Waterproofing, LLC, Egress window installation

Demolition

837 E. Johns Ave., $17,629, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is JRH Services, Inc., demolition of house

***

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.