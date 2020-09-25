The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
4808 E. Beacon Drive, $1,000, owner and contractor is Jo Ann Kestner, wheelchair ramp
4040 Bayview Drive, $7,000, owner is John Herst, contractor is Muehelbach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
2668 S. Brookline Place, $7,600, owner is Orval Jackson, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement
23 N. Central Drive, $2,095, owner is Debra Wall-friedrick, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
2699 W. Center St., $300, owner and contractor is Jarel Wallace, repair existing deck by adding new role of supports
2022 N. Church St., $6,860, owner is Dale Bradford, contractor is David Mattingly, roof replacement
2176 N. Church St., $4,800, owner is Tim Hargrove, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1815 S. Commonwealth Ave., $6,565, owner is Patty Doswell, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4174 N. Cowgill Ave., $4,320, owner is Debbie Wells, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
531 S. Crea St., $8,522, owner and contractor is Jerome Bryson, 4 foot black aluminum/5 foot chain link fence
630 Crestline Drive, $200, owner and contractor is Steve Kaufman, 4 foot chain link fence
1625 W. Decatur St., $5,500, owner is Wes Shade, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3148 E. Division St., $20,000, owner is Michael Grose, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof
4106 N. Doneta Ave., $1,400, owner and contractor is Keith and Melissa Ballard, 16-by-20 foot room addition
1146 W. Forest Ave., $8,200, owner is Robert Taylor, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
861 W. Grand Ave., $3,000, owner and contractor is Jimmie Beasley, roof replacement
3320 Greenlake Drive, $6,750, owner is Walter Schoenberg, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement
37 Greenridge Drive, $5,760, owner is 1st Christian Church, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
1845 N. Gulick Ave., $1,832, owner and contractor is Sharon K. Porter, 4 foot and 6 foot fence
125 S. Hilton St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Todd Cleveland, roof replacement
2004 Home Park Ave., $2,470, owner is Drake Perry, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
639 N. James St., $4,950, owner is Jeff Smith, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement
1003 N. James St., $20,000, owner is Crystal Entler, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., 24-by24 foot garage
1160 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $2,850, owner is Matt Knotts, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement
952 N. Linden Ave., $14,500, owner and contractor is Gerald Freeman, 30-by-40 foot pole barn
57 Madison Drive, $4,618, owner is Mary Ahrens, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding Llc, roof replacement
141 N. Main St., $20,000, owner is Lincoln Square Theater, contractor is Top Quality Roofing Company, roof replacement
1606 E. Main St., $26,363, owner is Jimmy and Tammy James, contractor is Whitney Roofing Inc., possible decking and roof replacement
334 E. Maywood Court, $6,700, owner is Thomas Taylor, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
1051 W. Mound Road, $9,890, owner is New Life Pregnacy Center, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
2521 E. Nelson Park Road, $2,304,918, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Christy-Foltz, permit for foundation only-construct new mechanical building and lazy river
105 Pennsylvania Drive, $4,370, owner is Robert Voudrie, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
1062 W. Prairie Ave., $4,800, owner is Greg Meisehelter, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
2055 E. Pythian Ave., $4,000, owner is Carey Hart, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
57 Sandcreek Drive, $6,200, owner is JoAnn Ember, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, roof replacement
403 N. Summit Ave., $500, owner and contractor is Patchara Cheachetton, 6 foot wooden fence
412 N. Summit Ave, $2,350, owner is Jean Maggioncalda , contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement
530 N. Sunnyside Road, $12,000, owner is 7th Day Adventist Church, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, partial roof replacement
3368 N. Taylor Ave., $7,325, owner is Ray Swank, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement
1952 Queen Mary Court, $500, owner and contractor is Cora Jones, deck in back with rails
18 Tall Oaks Lane, $81,090, owner and contractor is Quick-n-ex Concrete Creation, inground pool with electric
1101 N. Taylor Ave., $8,200, owner is Michael Reynolds, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement
311 Timber Place, $8,260, owner is Erin Evans, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3088 E. Wallace Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is James and Donyal Banning, roof replacement
163 N. Water St., $35,000, owner and contractor is Macon County Development, interior build-out for new retail merchant, new ADA bathroom
1590 N. Water St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Daniel Vangaskin, 4-by-6 foot front deck, stairs and hand rails
1117 Wedgewood Court, $8,000, owner and contractor is Brandt & Son Construction, 6 foot vinyl fence
437 N. 20th St., $1,800, owner is Tom Bryson, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1706 N. 36th St., $2,600, owner is Mike Karasis, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
3645 E. US Route 36, $20,000, owner and contractor is Maria Camareno, inside remodel for bar
Demolition
1011 W. Leafland Ave., $5,300, owner and contractor is Tyneshia Patterson, demolition of home
2135 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $500, owner and contractor is Dennis Ballinger, demolition of garage
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records
