The latest building permits for Macon County

530 N. Sunnyside Road, $12,000, owner is 7th Day Adventist Church, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc, partial roof replacement

3368 N. Taylor Ave., $7,325, owner is Ray Swank, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement

1952 Queen Mary Court, $500, owner and contractor is Cora Jones, deck in back with rails

18 Tall Oaks Lane, $81,090, owner and contractor is Quick-n-ex Concrete Creation, inground pool with electric

1101 N. Taylor Ave., $8,200, owner is Michael Reynolds, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc, roof replacement

311 Timber Place, $8,260, owner is Erin Evans, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

3088 E. Wallace Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is James and Donyal Banning, roof replacement

163 N. Water St., $35,000, owner and contractor is Macon County Development, interior build-out for new retail merchant, new ADA bathroom