The latest building permits for Macon County

205 N. Franklin St., $1, owner and contractor is Teri Hammel, remodel for Phase 1 for Santa's House

570 N. Lake Shore Drvie, $9,445, owner is Leonna Urguhart, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

64 Lynette Drive, $6,470, owner is Ryan Howell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1002 N. Moffet Lane, $368,000, owner is Nick and Nicole Mears, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, new home construction

5 Northeast Carroll Drive, $4,900, owner is John Truitt, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

45 Ohio Drive, $5,700, owner is Stephanie Green, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1210 W. Packard St., $5,400, owner is Keith Thomas, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

15 Ridge Drive, $7,600, owner is Jerry Sheehan, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement