The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
18 E. Carroll Drive, $3,020, owner is Chales Duncan, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
2316 W. Center St., $6,080. owner is Steve Grandon, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
110 Colorado Drive, $6,215, owner is Debbie Strong, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
528 N. County Club Drive, $6,665, James Pusateri, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
965 E. Clay St., $9,500, owner is Betty Walker, contractor is Kendall Construction, roof replacement
1953 S. Dagmar Place, $17,499, owner and contractor is Shelby and Tyler Smith, 16-by-26 foot detached garage 416 square feet
855 N. Fairview Ave., $2,959,000, owner and contractor is Decatur Fire Station No. 3, foundation only, Decatur Fire Station No. 3 and associated site improvements
2221 N. Fairview Ave., $15,175, owner is Barbara Dyke, contractor is Repair Masters Construction, replace furnace/duct work, wiring, washing machine and kitchen drain lines, band board/rimijoist scrap char
205 N. Franklin St., $1, owner and contractor is Teri Hammel, remodel for Phase 1 for Santa's House
570 N. Lake Shore Drvie, $9,445, owner is Leonna Urguhart, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
64 Lynette Drive, $6,470, owner is Ryan Howell, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1002 N. Moffet Lane, $368,000, owner is Nick and Nicole Mears, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, new home construction
5 Northeast Carroll Drive, $4,900, owner is John Truitt, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
45 Ohio Drive, $5,700, owner is Stephanie Green, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1210 W. Packard St., $5,400, owner is Keith Thomas, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
15 Ridge Drive, $7,600, owner is Jerry Sheehan, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
1053 W. Rotary Way, $8,000,000, owner is Public Safety Properties, contractor is Romano Company, foundation only/Construction of 4 story 30,391 square feet building
240 W. Spring St., $2,900, owner is Clarene Joyner, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
164 Southmoreland Place, $17,625, owner is Rebecca Johnstion, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing,, Inc., roof replacement
2171 N. Summit Court, $37,440, owner and contractor is Linda and Gary Binnicker, roof top solar
2343 N. Summit Ave., $5,980, owner is Courtney Kirk, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
550 N. Sunnyside Road, $20,000, owner is Kevin Rappe, contractor is Larry Bullock Garages, Inc., new storage shed
2504 S. Taylor Road, $5,567, owner is Ralph Hewitt, contractor is Central Roofing and Siding LLC, roof replacement
