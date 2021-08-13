 Skip to main content
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

30 Circle Drive, $2,500, owner and contractor is Jon Viernum, deck by above ground pool

87 N. Country Club, $35,000, owner and contractor is Tim Boethin, permanent dock installation

1465 N. Fairview Ave., $4,300, owner is Lawrence Whitten, contractor is D & R Roofing, roof replacement

1601 W. Grand Ave., $15,000, owner and contractor is Sajed Qattoum, remodel to open a restaurant

3861 E. Grand Ave., $4,960, owner is Rick Carter, contractor is Del Beiler, roof work

3 S. Hilton Drive, $7,570, owner is Tom Powell,  contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2127 Home Park Ave., $4,500, owner is Ls Lamski, contractor is Baum Seamless Guttering, Tin Roof

222 Isabella Drive, $6,130, owner is Robert Olsen,  contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1434 N. Jasper St., $200, owner and contractor is Diamond Love, 4 foot fence

1818 Lynnwood Court, $8,060, owner is Courtney Wilson, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1314 Manor Drive, $16,485, owner ins Randy Grigg,  contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

1596 W. Olive St., $5,300, owner is Francita Harvey, contractor is Promax, replace garage roof

16 N. Parry Drive, $9,800, owner is Jane Camper, contractor is Del Beiler, roofing 

433 W. Shadow Lane, $2,000, owner and contractor is Stacey Young, vinyl fence

205 N. Taylor Ave., $10,610, owner is Mike King,  contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

2532 E. Wood St., $3,735, owner is Elanor Green,  contractor is Muehlebach Roofing Inc., roof replacement

Demolition

2070 N. Charles St., $8,800, owner is Brain Parnell, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, demolition of house

2473 E. Eldorado St., $1,000, owner and contractor is Michael Maulberger, demolition of house

3924 N. Warren St., $300, owner and contractor is John Martin, demolition of garage

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

