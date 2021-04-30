 Skip to main content
The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

2425 W. Boiling Springs Road, $10,850, owner is David and Michele Greenwell, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement

3081 E. Chestnut Ave., $6,380, owner is Les Lockwood, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

4070 Irving Drive, $392,000, owner and contractor is Julia Gahwieler, rebuild home that caught on fire. Existing foundation to remain

3297 E. Lost Bridge Road, $11,340, owner is Dan Zimmer, contractor is Huff Lumber, replacing a deck

455 N. Main St., $75,000, owner and contractor is Roman Company, change teller line

1986 N. Main St., $5,100, owner is Kirk Kenneberry, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement

5255 E. Maryland St., $150,000, owner is B&R Development, contractor is Romano Company, build out of space

251 W. Michael Ave., $13,750, owner is Angel Wilson, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement

339 N. Newcastle Drive, $7,253, owner and contractor is Nicole Christison, 6 foot vinyl fence

3707 Northhaven Court, $39,790, owner is West Mound Apartments, contractor is Sentry Roofing Inc., install .50 millimeters duro last material

248 Silver Drive, $3,300, owner and contractor is Christina Blankenship, building a new deck 32-by-14 foot

3434 E. Wabash Ave., $2,500, owner and contractor is Josue Perales, 4 foot chain link fence

1007 E. Wood St., $6,600, owner is Vernard Fuller, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement

2293 E. Wood St., $6,950, owner is Ann Lewis, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house and garage

3585 N. Woodridge Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is David Burton, 11-by-7 deck under porch

Signs

3575 Greenhill Road, $28,000, owner is Hillside Bethel Tabernacle, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, two signs

Demolition

1360 W. Riverview Ave., $5,750, owner and contractor is Chris Wall, demolish one car garage, concrete floor stays

 Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

