The latest building permits for Macon County

3707 Northhaven Court, $39,790, owner is West Mound Apartments, contractor is Sentry Roofing Inc., install .50 millimeters duro last material

248 Silver Drive, $3,300, owner and contractor is Christina Blankenship, building a new deck 32-by-14 foot

3434 E. Wabash Ave., $2,500, owner and contractor is Josue Perales, 4 foot chain link fence

1007 E. Wood St., $6,600, owner is Vernard Fuller, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement

2293 E. Wood St., $6,950, owner is Ann Lewis, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house and garage

3585 N. Woodridge Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is David Burton, 11-by-7 deck under porch

Signs

3575 Greenhill Road, $28,000, owner is Hillside Bethel Tabernacle, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, two signs

Demolition