The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
2425 W. Boiling Springs Road, $10,850, owner is David and Michele Greenwell, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
3081 E. Chestnut Ave., $6,380, owner is Les Lockwood, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
4070 Irving Drive, $392,000, owner and contractor is Julia Gahwieler, rebuild home that caught on fire. Existing foundation to remain
3297 E. Lost Bridge Road, $11,340, owner is Dan Zimmer, contractor is Huff Lumber, replacing a deck
455 N. Main St., $75,000, owner and contractor is Roman Company, change teller line
1986 N. Main St., $5,100, owner is Kirk Kenneberry, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement
5255 E. Maryland St., $150,000, owner is B&R Development, contractor is Romano Company, build out of space
251 W. Michael Ave., $13,750, owner is Angel Wilson, contractor is D & R Roofing Inc., roof replacement
339 N. Newcastle Drive, $7,253, owner and contractor is Nicole Christison, 6 foot vinyl fence
3707 Northhaven Court, $39,790, owner is West Mound Apartments, contractor is Sentry Roofing Inc., install .50 millimeters duro last material
248 Silver Drive, $3,300, owner and contractor is Christina Blankenship, building a new deck 32-by-14 foot
3434 E. Wabash Ave., $2,500, owner and contractor is Josue Perales, 4 foot chain link fence
1007 E. Wood St., $6,600, owner is Vernard Fuller, contractor is J & M Roofing, roof replacement
2293 E. Wood St., $6,950, owner is Ann Lewis, contractor is Promax Construction, replace roof on house and garage
3585 N. Woodridge Drive, $1,500, owner and contractor is David Burton, 11-by-7 deck under porch
Signs
3575 Greenhill Road, $28,000, owner is Hillside Bethel Tabernacle, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, two signs
Demolition
1360 W. Riverview Ave., $5,750, owner and contractor is Chris Wall, demolish one car garage, concrete floor stays