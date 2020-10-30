The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
245 E. Ash Ave., $1,800, owner is TMobile, contractor is 4mc Corporation, 1 wall sign
2567 Burgener Drive, $2,900, owner and contractor is Todd Reed, 10-by-12 foot deck
1305 E. Cantrell St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Paulean Perry, rebuild front porch 6-by-12 foot
2451 E. Cantrell St., $13,000, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is King-lar Roofing Inc., roof replacement
243 Columbus Drive, $5,355, owner is Steve Stringer, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, Inc, roof replacement
1244 E. Dickinson Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Randy Scott, Front porch repair
867 N. Edward St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Brandon Boey, remodeling, replacing wood, electrical and plumbing
1464 W. Forest Ave., $3,130, owner is William Bordner, contractor is David Mattingly, partial roof replacement, rear only
2283 E. Geddes Ave., $29,550, owner is Mike Tackle World, contractor is Sentry Roofing Inc., remove existing roof, install too layers 2.6 inches iso install .50 millimeter daro-las
360 W. Harrison Ave., $5,560, owner is Chris Oth, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
2675 N. Jasper St., $4,200,000, owner and contractor is Mueller Co., new construction - building shell and site
3890 E. L & A Industrial Drive, $2,203,900, owner is SJ Smith Co., contractor is E L Pruitt Co., foundation only
3610 E. Lake Shore Drive, $7,500, owner and contractor is Kalan Rodgers, utility shed 12-by-32 foot
524 through 528 W. Macon St., $129,500, owner is Decatur Housing Authority, contractor is D & O Inc. Contractors, Carport roof exterior, door-all common hallway. Replace wood facia on carport, rebuild existing ramp
1910 N. Monroe St., $2,000, owner is Dave Kondritz, contractor is Kondritz Construction, roof layover
35 North Drive, $6,760, owner is Greg McCall, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement
10 E. North Court Drive, $4,500, owner is Dennis Drew, contractor is Promax Construction, roof replacement
1585 E. North Port Road, $1,200, owner and contractor is Duane and Cindy Welch, 6 foot wood fence
24 South Shores Drive, $4,000, owner is Gary Genenbacher, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof on boat deck
2171 N. Summit Court, $37,440, owner and contractor is Linda and Gary Binnicker, roof top solar
926 W. View St., $3,680, owner is Mary Patterson, contractor is David Mattingly, shingles replacement tear off
48 Whippoorwill Drive, $900, owner and contractor is Jose Martinez Arias, 5 foot metal fence
2020 E. Wood St., $10,000. owner and contractor is Alex Taylor, rebuilding east basement wall, installing windows
2317 E. Wood St., $300, owner and contractor is Cynthia Lambert, installation of new porch
2314 Yorkshire Drive, $5,210, owner is Tina Griffy, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
26 7th Drive, $3,185, owner is Fortress Properties LLC, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement
