Projects in Decatur
197 N. Woodlawn Ave., $64,057, owner is Cassi Grotepas, contractor is Central Roofing, LLC, metal shingles
1733 E. Lincoln Ave., $10,000, owner and contractor is Eric Watkins, backyard and a 12-by16 foot shed on poured pad
4789 N. Wisteria Court, $10,000, owner and contractor is Diane Wheeler, roof replacement
2214 S. Baker Drive, $5,000, owner and contractor is Dwayne Creek, 10-by-16 foot shed
777 W. Cushing St., $3,500, owner is Jessi Bates, contractor is HDZ Roofing, Co., roof replacement
12 Fenton Drive, $4,488, owner and contractor is Larry Noble, 5 foot galvanized fence
12 N. Country Club Road, $11,400, owner is John Lingerfelter, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
1660 E. Main St., $20,477, owner is Christine and James Box, contractor is Amanda Epley, shingles replacement
2673 Forrest Green Drive, $13,600, owner is Brandon Hickman, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement
39 N. Country Club Road, $15,000, owner is Marcy Rood, contractor is D&R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement
3512 W. Ravina Park Road, $10,000, owner and contractor is Marc Baker HPL Construction. garage
4921 E. Stewart Drive, $3,300, owner and contractor is Claire Burnham, 4 foot chain link fence
1237 E. William St., $10,500, owner and contractor is Bratianu Dutescu, remodel of a fire restoration
2308 E. Baker Drive, $15,000, owner and contractor is Jeremy Blankenship and Debbie Miller, detached roof
3027 Kent Ave., $13,500, owner is Shawn Mitchell, contractor is Promax Construction
711 Millstream Place, Unit 1, $16,000, owner is Brian Acker, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing, roof replacement
4621 Baker Woods Place, $1,250, owner and contractor is Mikaela York, backyard fence
3352 E. Orchard Drive, $17,494, owner and contractor is Margret Sanner, backyard fence
2148 N. Water St., $1,000, owner is Erma Adams and Felicia Evans, garage removal
1314 N. Edwards St., $8,000, owner and contractor is Casey Watson, replace south facing roof
1990 W. Main St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Holly Bafford, metal roofing on house and garage
3429 N. MacArthur Road, $9,000, owner and contractor is Sara DeJaynes, 6 foot and 4 foot fence
487 S. Webster St., $100, owner and contractor is Waldon Pomelow, re-sheeting
5150 Swashbuckler Lane, $23,663, owner is Robert Wilson, contractor is Guardian Roofing, LLC, roof replacement
1982 King Arthur Drive, $16,888, owner is Kendra Paden, contractor is Erie Home, fiberglass shingles
2317 S. Baker Drive, 414,413, owner is Mark Bredar, contractor is SA Lewis Construction & Maintenance, repair all damaged electrical services
747 W. Pershing Road, $3,500, owner is Joe Hurwitz, contractor is I.D. Signs and Service, Inc., signage
3190 N. Christmas Tree Road, $65,000, owner is ZVN Properties, contractor is Anthony Hott, new stairs and porch
931 E. Cantrell St., $150,000, owner is Fannie Mae, contractor is Veronica's Compact Construction, Co., remodeling rooms
1595 E. Cantrell St., $21,000, owner is CVS Pharmacy, contractor is Jason Sims 4MC Corp., signage
Demolition
1752 E. William St., $9,475, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of two-story home, chain link fence
4315 E. Lakewood Ave., $7985, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of one-story home, garage and wood/chain fence
4517 E. Faries Pkwy, $25,000, owner is ADM, contractor is Lee Farms Excavating. demolish and remove small house and shed
445 W. King St., Unit Apt. 1, $20,790, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
1004 W. Wood St., $26,670, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., full demolition, city code
1927 N. Union St., $21,900, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental, demolition of residential structure
340 E. Macon St., $57,650, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Steve's Trucking, Inc., demolition of two buildings, debris removal
Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.