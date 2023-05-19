Our research found that the two youngest generations, Gen Z and millennials, had some peculiar moving trends. Firstly, the youngest group of adults, Generation Z, consistently showed starkly different moving preferences than other groups. While overall trends show Americans moving out of big cities and expensive states and toward areas with warmer climates and lower costs of living, Gen Z often bucked this trend.

When looking at the cities that Gen Z was moving away from, we see Orlando, Denver, San Jose, and Newark topping the list. What is most surprising about this list is that it doesn't include the megacities of New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago — all cities that the millennial, Gen X, baby boomer, and silent generations are leaving in droves.

In fact, many of those Gen Z residents are heading to the same big cities that older generations have potentially deemed too expensive or crowded. New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia all had net migration increases for Gen Z despite showing net decreases for all other generations.

One of the largest divisions regarding moving in the younger generations can be seen in the trends surrounding New York City. The Empire State was the top loser of residents across all age groups but lost the most specifically to millennials, as more than 96,600 members of this generation fled NYC.

However, Gen Z did not seem to mind the Big Apple, as this city had a net gain of over 3,043 members of this generation — this was the largest net gain for NYC across all age groups. Other large cities which saw similar gains include D.C., Columbia, and Boston, each with a net migration of over 10,000 Gen Z per city.

Despite Columbia's strong showing among the young movers, broadly speaking, both of the younger generations appear to be more interested in an area's opportunities and dynamism rather than its value. However, millennials also appear to value lower home costs more than their younger sibling generation. These trends among younger Americans make sense when considering where they are in life, likely looking to build career momentum or settle down into a family home.