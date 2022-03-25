The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

480 N. Brush College Road, $400, owner and contractor is David Bean, steel panel fence

1190 W. Forest Ave., $1,740, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is Promax Construction, front porch roof

2270 Gary Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Donald Ragsdale, green house

161 Hide Tide Drive, $41,210, owner is Anita Mason, contractor is Wiegand Cont. Inc., 592 square foot deck

3890 E. L and A Industrial Drive, owner and contractor is Mike Zeiman, signage

1265 N. Logan St., $7,500, owner is Cassandra Long, contractor is Promax Construction, house roof replacement

2305 E. Logan St., $83,400, owner is Rockford Rigging, contractor is Top Quality Roofing, remove and install new roofing

2235 W. Main St., $4,500, owner is Lorane Robinson, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc, roof replacement

255 E. Melrose Court, $7,500, owner and contractor is Anthony Staab, remove chain link and put up privacy fence

3803 Northbrook Drive, $16,244, owner is Melvin John Luces, contractor is Luke Luginbuhl, install a roof mounted solar array

454 S. Powers Lane, $8,000, owner is Bruce Bardini, contractor is Crystal Hernandez (HDZ Roofing Co.). tear off and replace roofing system

4633 N. Redbud Court, $6,400, owner is Jessica Whitter, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., roof replacement

1469 W. Riverview Ave., $4,800, owner is Harold Murphy, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., replace flat roof only

4639 Trevino Lane, $6,800, owner is Jane Gerhardt, contractor is I.E Improvements LLC, front railing and front steps

2683 W. Water St., $15,000, owner is Katherine Miller, contractor is King Lar Roofing, Inc., roof repair from leaks and wind./storm

376 S. Westdale Ave., $2,400, owner is Robert Burtnett, contractor is D & R Roofing, Inc., sunroom flat roof replacement

1355 N. IL Route 48, $100, owner and contractor is CND Fair Food, LLC, Food/beverage sales with concession trailer

Demolition

1768 E. Main St., $32,800, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, demolition of property

1861 E. Main St., $12,500, owner is City of Decatur, contractor is Parkland Environmental Group, demolition of property

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

