The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

73 Benton Drive, $25,000, owner and contractor is Michael Warmbrod, building a new garage

3142 Colorado Drive, $6,600, owner is Carol Freeman, contractor is J & M Roofing, new roof

495 S. Crea St., $35,750, owner and contractor is Kathy White, new roof, windows and stairs

550 N. Excelsior St., $5,200, owner is Shane Cole, contractor is J & M Roofing, new roof

3753 E. Fitzgerald Drive, $7,600, owner and contractor is Sarah Seeley, rear 14-by-12 foot deck

3677 E. Fitzgerald Road, $6,900, owner and contractor is Jason and Loretta Hoehne, 6 foot vinyl fence

1246 Florida Ave., $5,500, owner is Corey Mears, contractor is J & M Roofing, new roof

Various Locations, $200, owner and contractor is Katie and Clay Sellmeyer, concession food truck/travels various locations 03/15/2021 through 11/30/2021