The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

73 Benton Drive, $25,000, owner and contractor is Michael Warmbrod, building a new garage

3142 Colorado Drive, $6,600, owner is Carol Freeman, contractor is J & M Roofing, new roof

495 S. Crea St., $35,750, owner and contractor is Kathy White, new roof, windows and stairs

550 N. Excelsior St., $5,200, owner is Shane Cole, contractor is J & M Roofing, new roof

3753 E. Fitzgerald Drive, $7,600, owner and contractor is Sarah Seeley, rear 14-by-12 foot deck

3677 E. Fitzgerald Road, $6,900, owner and contractor is Jason and Loretta Hoehne, 6 foot vinyl fence

1246 Florida Ave., $5,500, owner is Corey Mears, contractor is J & M Roofing, new roof

Various Locations, $200, owner and contractor is Katie and Clay Sellmeyer, concession food truck/travels various locations 03/15/2021 through 11/30/2021

2669 Forrest Green Drive, $4,550, owner and contractor is Felicia Wilson. deck 14 feet off the ground on the back of the house

888 Haynes Drive, $8,000, owner and contractor is Lori McClain, portable shed 14-by-24 foot

2675 N. Jasper St., $1,1000,000, owner and contractor is Mueller Co., LLC, new brass foundry BP2

4241 E. Lake Shore Drive, $5,100, owner is Darryl Szcelaszezyk, contractori Kendall Construction, roof replacement

51 E. Las Salle Drive, $3,275, owner is Linda Hagenbruch, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement

3890 E. L & A Industrial Drive, $2,203,900, owner is SJ Smith Co., contractor is E L Pruitt Co., full permit issued 03/01/2021

93 Meadow Terrace Place, $4,550, owner is Clint, contractor is J & M Roofing, new roof

2350 S. Mount Zion Road, $64,500, owner is Ezequiel Camacho, contractor is Popejoy Roofing, Inc., installation of TPO membrane system over existing roofing

5 Northeast Carroll Drive, $4,300, owner and contractor is Johnathan Truitt, 10-by-16 foot storage shed

1063 N. Oakdale Ave., $4,500, owner and contractor is Charlie Smith, new roof

2900 N. Oakland Ave., $37,928, owner is BB Properties, LLC, contractor is Popejoy Roofing Inc, installation of TPO membrane system over existing roofing

9 Oak Ridge Drive, $125,000, owner is Tiffany and Darren Reynolds, contractor is Ed and Jo Highcock, room addition-remodel kitchen, deck

645 W. Olive St., $13,750, owner is Terry Davis, contractor is Power Home Solar LLC, roof replacement 

3290 E. Orchard St., $5,425, owner is Doug Baker, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc., roof replacement

518 W. Prairie Ave., $10,000, owner is Charlotte Heingst, contractor is Del Beiler Roofing, roof replacement

2293 E. Prairie Ave., $7,500, owner and contractor is Charles Cox, deck replacement, tear out old and replace

36 Reeder Drive, $1,915, owner is Kelly Peters, contractor is Tom Skelley Roofing Inc, roof replacement

1053 W. Rotary Way, $3,100,000, owner is Public Safety Properties Foundation, contractor is Romano Company, build out of partial 1st floor and entire second floor of a DNA Lab

1850 Spitler Drive, $14,480, owner is Jim Massey, contractor is Muehlebach Roofing, Inc, roof replacement 

2905 Wasson Way, $2,500, owner and contractor is Matthew Burton, 6 foot wood fence

1122 Wedgewood Court, $2,200, owner and contractor is is Lorin Riddle, 6 foot vinyl fence

799 S. 22nd St., $8,000, owner and contractor is Gary Spates, deck outside seating

Pool Permit

2501 S. Lansdowne Drive, $6,176, owner and contractor is Neil Barding, above ground pool

5621 E. Timberlake Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is David Purcell, above ground pool with electrical

Sign Permit

796 E. Wood St., $10,630, owner is Sherwin Williams, contractor is Bendsen Signs and Graphics, two wall signs

Source: City of Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records.

Tags

