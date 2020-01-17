The New York Times reports on Decatur annexation
The New York Times reports on Decatur annexation

New York Times story

DECATUR — The New York Times on Friday reported about the ongoing issues of annexations in Decatur and included information about the Herald & Review.

The story, "For Shrinking Cities, an Aggressive Way to Dodge the Census Bullet," also quotes Decatur resident Sarah Burleton, who originally quoted in Herald & Review reporter Analisa Trofimuk's story in December.

Burleton "emailed the mayor and protested the decision on the pages of the local newspaper, The Herald & Review, but still found her land, in a formerly unincorporated area, consumed by the city limits. She is waiting to find out how much her taxes will rise," The Times wrote.

The Herald & Review story chronicled how Decatur city leaders are looking to stem population losses by annexing surrounding land.

Read The Times story here.

Read the original Herald & Review story here.

