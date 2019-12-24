Three square meals? That was then. The maker of Oreos and Ritz aims to be a ‘snacking powerhouse’ now.

Q: You were closely involved in Mondelez taking a majority stake in Perfect Bar. How did that come to be?

A: Refrigerated snacking is a growing category. I’m looking for brands that have got authentic stories behind them, passionate and engaged owners behind them, and I was fortunate enough to meet (co-founders and siblings) Bill and Leigh (Keith) in San Diego where they started this business. They had an incredible product, and a differentiated story. Their father was a visionary, preaching the gospel of well-being well before his day. Bill and Leigh have 11 siblings, and growing up they traveled up and down the West Coast in a bus or RV, they were home-schooled. How do you feed these kids and make sure they get their vitamins? Their father would grind up their vitamins into this paste and add peanut butter and honey and throw them into balls and cellophane and put them in the cooler.

Q: After spending five years in China, was there anything notable about Chinese versus American consumers?