Uber drivers, other gig workers are still waiting for unemployment benefits from the federal stimulus law

“I honestly don’t know what’s going on," said Pacheco, 40, who lives with her adult son in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. He had been helping financially, but is now also laid off.

“It’s a struggle. I’m down to my last $12 now. I don’t know what we’re going to do after this point,” she said.

Chicago Rideshare Advocates, which represents ride-share drivers, has been working on the benefit issue for weeks and trying to get answers from the governor’s office, said co-founder and driver Eli Martin.

“It’s really up in the air,” said Martin. “It’s so obvious that the system is overwhelmed and unprepared and there’s no plan yet.”

There are about 115,000 ride-share drivers in the Chicago area alone, of which about 40% are full time, and it is “terrifying” that they have no way to to get benefits, he said.

Complicating the issue is that many drivers are afraid to stop working, even if it poses a threat to their health or to others, because they have bills to pay and don’t know when they’ll get help, Martin said. He said many drivers have switched to doing grocery, prescription and alcohol deliveries, rather than carrying passengers, to be safer.