Unions want to organize Illinois’ marijuana industry

Koutsky said Local 881 executed those agreements with nearly half of the applicants for new dispensary licenses.

Cresco is one of the largest marijuana companies in Illinois, and operates around the country. Besides Joliet, it has marijuana grow facilities in Kankakee and Lincoln. It also operates five dispensaries in Illinois, with plans to open at least five more in the state.

“We support our employees’ right to be represented if they wish, while also strongly advocating for their right to vote in a secret ballot election,” said Cresco spokesman Jason Erkes. “The choice is theirs and we support them in whatever decision they make.”

Young industries sometimes use collective bargaining agreements to professionalize the work and establish standards for workers and employers, said Robert Bruno, professor of labor and employment relations at the University of Illinois.

“That can be a real stabilizing dynamic,” he said. “These elections for union certification become really important signals of what the standards are going to be in the industry.”

The United Food & Commercial Workers union already represents more than 10,000 cannabis workers in more than a dozen states, Koutsky said.