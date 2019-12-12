US stock indexes jump in midday trading on trade deal hopes; Trump says 'big deal' with China close

Technology companies also made strong gains. The sector is one of the most sensitive to swings in trade because many of the companies rely on China for sales and supply chains. Cisco rose 2.6%.

Real estate companies and utilities lagged the market in another sign that investors were shifting money away from safe-play investments.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 0.8% as of 11:18 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223 points, or 0.8%, to 28,133. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 0.8%.

TAKEOFF: Delta Air Lines rose 3.9% after the most profitable U.S. carrier gave investors a surprisingly good profit and revenue forecast for 2020. The company said it expects sustained demand for air travel and stable prices for jet fuel.

SPREADING LUV: Southwest Airlines 1.9% after it reached a deal with Boeing for compensation over the grounding of the 737 Max aircraft. It will also share about $125 million with its workers.