Watch now: Caterpillar video featuring life-sized game board puts a new spin on Pac-Man

"(We) hear from customers all the time about what they want and what they need from Caterpillar," he said. "We meshed all the ideas and figured maybe we should be using a maze. The best maze known to man is Pac-Man."

Pac-Man debuted in 1980 and became emblematic of its cultural era. It also became one of the longest-running and highest-grossing video-game franchises.

Caterpillar received the blessing and cooperation of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., the Japanese-based Pac-Man developer. Then, Caterpillar officials scoured the 720-acre Edwards site for the right spot to construct a life-sized Pac-Man maze.

"We needed a place that was aesthetically pleasing and fit not just the players in the game but everything else behind the scenes that went on," said Josh Hayes, the Edwards field-operations manager.

It took Caterpillar employees more than a week to construct the 151-corner game board, plotted with three-dimensional company technology. More than 5,000 tons of dirt were moved.

The maze was 162 feet wide and 180 feet long, with interior walls 4 feet high and lanes 12 feet wide. A 1% grade from the top right to the lower left allowed for drainage in case of rain.