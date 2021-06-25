Watch now: Decatur's Buffett Foundation gets additional funding; $4.1 billion split among groups

DECATUR — The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is receiving another infusion of financing to be used for its intended mission of improving the standard of living and quality of life for people around the world.

The annual donation comes from the latest disbursement of Berkshire Hathaway shares from billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who announced this week that he is halfway toward his goal of giving away the entirety of his holdings in the conglomerate. He said Wednesday he currently holds about $100 billion in shares of Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffett, the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, is the father of Howard Buffett, a philanthropist who calls Decatur home and has used his foundation to fund numerous projects in the community. Howard Buffett came to Decatur in the 1990s to work for Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Howard Buffett also served as interim sheriff of Macon County. He considered a run for the position in 2022, but announced this month that he is suspending his campaign. He cited uncertainty over his eligibility and desire to prevent more instability following the 2018 sheriff's election, which was only recently resolved.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is one of five foundations sharing the $4.1 billion donation announced this week. More than $3.2 billion of that went to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In a news release issued at the time of the announcement, Warren Buffett said: “My older sister, Doris, who died during the past year, used both her heart and head to help thousands in a one-by-one manner. I labeled her efforts ‘retail’ philanthropy. In contrast, I elected the much easier ‘wholesale’ path, in very large part depending on the five foundations I selected in 2006. To them, I’ve delegated the hard work.

“After 16 years of pursuing my philanthropic plan, I’m delighted with its workings. Each of the five foundations set its own course and the leaders of all five work hard and effectively.”

Locally, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation has provided financing for the redevelopment of the Johns Hill neighborhood, the Decatur Public School’s Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, a law enforcement and fire training facility, the community care campus, funds for neighborhood revitalization and more.

Birkshire Hathaway sold its newspaper division last year to Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of the Herald & Review.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

