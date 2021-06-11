Watch now: Downtown Decatur adds juice bar

DECATUR — A healthy drinking option is coming to downtown Decatur.

Station One Nutrition is opening at 7 a.m. Monday at 100 E. Main St.

Stephan Birt and brother Bradan Birt wanted a juice bar with a healthy option that also highlighted the city.

“They have a Decatur theme,” Stephan said about the names of the drinks.

The energy drinks have titles such as Decatur Bears (an orange, pineapple and blue blast beverage) or an homage to their alma mater Millikin University called Big Blue.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, the Birt Brothers served samples of Lincoln Lemonade, a strawberry lemonade energy drink. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe was given an opportunity to try the colorful drink.

“This is a great addition to downtown,” she said about the new juice bar. “It’s a fun shop, and that’s what Merchant Street and the downtown area is known for, locally owned businesses that are different.”

As a former ambulance service employee, Stephan Birt wanted to create drinks devoted to the city’s first responders. The DAS (Decatur Ambulance Service) is a blueberry concoction. The DFD (Decatur Fire Department) is a pomegranate drink.

“We came up with some silly names,” Stephan Birt said.

Other drinks include shakes with added sweet treats, including peanut butter and Oreo pieces and birthday cake flavors.

The owners said each drink is made to promote healthy alternatives as well as boost energy, hydration and metabolism. The drinks are made with Herbalife products. “With low sugar and low carb,” Stephan Birt said. “It’s the healthier version.”

The drinks are the end results of the Birt brothers’ experimentation. They searched for products that would help them stay healthy during their busy lifestyles, with Stephan Birt as a paramedic and both brothers as Millikin wrestlers.

“We’ve been around health and fitness our whole lives,” Stephan Birt said. “I’ve never found a protein shake that tasted so good.”

The protein shakes offer something for those with a sweet tooth. “But the base is going to have the protein,” the owners said. “It’s super healthy and you get a little bit of a treat on top.”

The building is in the heart of Decatur’s downtown between Merchant Street and South Main Street. The owners are hoping the timing of the juice bar’s opening will work to their advantage. Like many during the pandemic, Stephan Birt said he gained weight. He wanted to get back in shape. “And this has definitely helped me,” he said.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

