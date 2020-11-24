Watch now: Herald & Review Thanksgiving edition to be stuffed with savings

So much has changed during COVID-19, but there will be at least one piece of consistency come Thursday: Our mega Thanksgiving edition.
We've been preparing for weeks. And just like in previous years, it will be one of our biggest papers we produce, full of inserts and ads for Black Friday holiday shopping deals.
Inside you'll also find stories about Central Illinois community members giving back this holiday season, plus plenty of other Thanksgiving-related stories. It's so big that our printing time is moving earlier to accommodate all those pages.
In a time when the pandemic has altered or canceled virtually everything, we felt it was important to continue this tradition. After all, the holiday is ultimately about giving thanks. And we have much to be grateful for. We are especially thankful to continue being a source of community news and information. We are thankful for all of you.
To help that mission, I'll take this opportunity to promote our special Black Friday deal on digital subscriptions. For $5, you can gift someone 20 weeks of access to our digital content, unlocking photos, videos, breaking news and much more.
Support Local Journalism
They get news and you get to support our journalism — plus cross an item off the gift list. Pick up a few to really make a dent.
Learn more at go.herald-review.com/holidaysub5.
Thanks for your support. And thanks for reading.
