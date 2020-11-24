 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Herald & Review Thanksgiving edition to be stuffed with savings
0 comments
editor's pick top story
FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK

Watch now: Herald & Review Thanksgiving edition to be stuffed with savings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

So much has changed during COVID-19, but there will be at least one piece of consistency come Thursday: Our mega Thanksgiving edition. 

We've been preparing for weeks. And just like in previous years, it will be one of our biggest papers we produce, full of inserts and ads for Black Friday holiday shopping deals. 

Inside you'll also find stories about Central Illinois community members giving back this holiday season, plus plenty of other Thanksgiving-related stories. It's so big that our printing time is moving earlier to accommodate all those pages. 

In a time when the pandemic has altered or canceled virtually everything, we felt it was important to continue this tradition. After all, the holiday is ultimately about giving thanks. And we have much to be grateful for. We are especially thankful to continue being a source of community news and information. We are thankful for all of you. 

To help that mission, I'll take this opportunity to promote our special Black Friday deal on digital subscriptions. For $5, you can gift someone 20 weeks of access to our digital content, unlocking photos, videos, breaking news and much more. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They get news and you get to support our journalism — plus cross an item off the gift list. Pick up a few to really make a dent. 

Learn more at go.herald-review.com/holidaysub5.

Thanks for your support. And thanks for reading. 

Watch now: How your support helps journalism in the Decatur region

Watch now: How your support helps journalism in the Decatur region

Herald & Review staffers talk about the importance of local journalism. Support our work by getting a digital subscription. Our new offer: $5 for 20 weeks. Learn more here: https://go.herald-review.com/holidaysub5

 

YOUR TURN

What are you thankful for this year? Join our conversation at herald-review.com/letters. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News