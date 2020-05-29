Watch now: How Decatur restaurants are reopening with COVID-19 restrictions

Eight picnic tables line the sidewalk in front of the Lincoln Square Lounge, 121 N. Main St. Saturday is the first time the establishment will serve customers since mid-March, when Pritzker announced restaurants and bars would have to temporarily close. All 17 of the Greek restaurant's staff were laid off between March and May, according to Jackie Weybright, the head manager.

"We really just can't wait to be back together again with our coworkers and customers," Weybright said. "We are a family, maybe a dysfunctional family, but we've so missed each other."

She added the staff would wear face coverings but not require customers to do so. "We want everyone to have a good time but we also want to be as safe as possible because we don't want to go through this all over again."

Justin Ford, owner of Full House Craft Beer and Gaming Lounge, said his business could not survive another closure. Ford said while opening for outdoor seating won't entirely make up for what he described as a hit to their budget, they are well equipped to cater to outdoor dining rules. The lounge at 103 W. Main St. in Maroa has a beer garden that is large enough to seat 80 people while maintaining social distancing rules, Ford said.