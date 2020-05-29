You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: How Decatur restaurants are reopening with COVID-19 restrictions
breaking featured
CORONAVIRUS | THE LOCAL RESPONSE
A NEW NORMAL

DOMINANT

Justin Ford is shown outside Full House Craft Beer & Gaming Lounge in Maroa, which is partnering with nearby Jalisco Mexican Restaurant to hold outdoor dining to accommodate state COVID-19 restrictions. "It's a step in the right direction," he said. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — David Jordan, owner of The Wagon, said the Decatur eatery that's been around for about 40 years was close to permanently shutting down had it not been for the state's stay-at-home order being scaled back, allowing for outdoor dining, on Friday.

"Outdoor dining is a good start, and I am hoping we can all make progress with this," Jordan said. "I really don't know how long we could have lasted."  

Jordan said the business' traffic was down 50%, resulting in half of the staff being laid off and leaving him with eight employees to help with the reopening. 

It's been over two months since restaurants and bars allowed dining service beyond carry-out, curbside pickup or delivery. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in March that restaurant owners would have to shut down businesses to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. At the time, the Illinois Department of Public Health was reporting roughly 90 confirmed total cases of COVID-19 in 13 counties. Macon County had no confirmed positive cases of the virus.

As of Friday, IDPH reported 17,455 cases, including 5,270 deaths, in 101 counties. Macon County officials on Friday confirmed a total of 194 positive COVID-19 cases.

Restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen on Friday for outdoor dining while continuing to offer delivery and curbside services as the state moves into Phase 3 of Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. The order allows for parties of no more than six to sit together at tables spaced 6 feet apart. Health officials are also urging employees and customers to wear face coverings. 

Restaurant and bar owners in Macon County welcomed the change and said following social distancing rules and using disposal plates and silverware are a small price to pay.

"I hate to serve a steak on a Styrofoam plate, but if this means I can pay my employees, then that is perfectly OK," Jordan said.

The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St., opened 4 p.m. on Friday, allowing guests to sit at picnic tables rented through the Decatur Park District.

lincoln-lounge-053020-1.jpg

Picnic tables are positioned outside the Lincoln Lounge in downtown Decatur. Businesses are adapting to loosened state rules put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. 

Decatur Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said business owners who want to use public right of way spaces such as parking lots or sidewalks can still contact the city for a public property permit. The city rolled out a permit program earlier this week following a city council meeting on Tuesday when members approved businesses could use public spaces, even if it meant closing portions of downtown streets

"We want to do everything we can to support our businesses," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said during Tuesday's council meeting.

Moore Wolfe previously said to the Herald & Review that Rodney Powell, owner of Robbie's Bar and Grille, 122 N. Merchant St., led the effort in arranging outdoor dining on Merchant Street. Powell did not return calls for comment on Friday. 

Eight picnic tables line the sidewalk in front of the Lincoln Square Lounge, 121 N. Main St. Saturday is the first time the establishment will serve customers since mid-March, when Pritzker announced restaurants and bars would have to temporarily close. All 17 of the Greek restaurant's staff were laid off between March and May, according to Jackie Weybright, the head manager. 

"We really just can't wait to be back together again with our coworkers and customers," Weybright said. "We are a family, maybe a dysfunctional family, but we've so missed each other." 

jordan_david-053020-1.jpg

The Wagon owner David Jordan, right, talks with Frank Klockenga and Betty Biggs outside the eatery on Friday. 

She added the staff would wear face coverings but not require customers to do so. "We want everyone to have a good time but we also want to be as safe as possible because we don't want to go through this all over again." 

Justin Ford, owner of Full House Craft Beer and Gaming Lounge, said his business could not survive another closure. Ford said while opening for outdoor seating won't entirely make up for what he described as a hit to their budget, they are well equipped to cater to outdoor dining rules. The lounge at 103 W. Main St. in Maroa has a beer garden that is large enough to seat 80 people while maintaining social distancing rules, Ford said. 

They are sharing a nearby tented area with Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, a neighboring business. The owner of that business did not return requests for comment. 

"We are mostly an outdoor business anyway and we need to get people back so the bar can pick up again," Ford said. "I'm worried people will not want to come out but we have plenty of room." 

Ford said he wasn't sure what the future of his business holds.

"We will see how many bars and restaurants in Macon County have survived six months down the road and I hope it is all of us," he said 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Tracking the news

THE BACKGROUND: Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools and non-essential businesses during the third week of March, the first showing substantial growth in Illinois’ COVID-19 cases. On March 21, he imposed a stay-at-home order, which he extended twice, through Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED: With a slowly declining number of new cases of COVID-19, Pritzker ended the executive order limiting movement outside the home to necessary tasks and emergencies and allowed the state to move into a new phase of recovery. 

WHAT'S NEW: The third stage of the five-part Restore Illinois program means a return of manufacturing and retail sales, outdoor restaurant dining and social gatherings of no more than 10 people who keep at least 6 feet apart from one another and wear face masks.

