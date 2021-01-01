Watch now: Timing of latest minimum wage increase adds to business challenges

When Anthony Walker has discussed the upcoming increase with the members of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, all of them have said they support it, but have reservations about implementing it during the pandemic.

“The majority believe that everybody should be able to have a living wage, so I think that everybody is equally OK with the minimum wage going up, to make sure people can live and feed their families,” Walker said. “But the problem, the back end of the conversation, is that coronavirus has hurt businesses. Is this the best time for the raise, to raise the minimum wage? Yes and no. It depends on where the business is economically and businesses being down. And for an employer, that increase hits right away, so there's no adjusting. It automatically changes the bottom line of their bank account and checks they have to write.”