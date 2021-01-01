Watch now: Timing of latest minimum wage increase adds to Central Illinois business challenges

DECATUR — Sales staff at Shop on Main are still working limited hours as the COVID-19 pandemic, and related restrictions, continue to take their toll.
And now, with the increase in minimum wage from $10 to $11 an hour that began on Jan. 1, owner Cynthia Deadrick said, the work schedule isn't expected to change any time soon.
“With the raise in minimum wage, the hours (for the staff) will remain the same, with me, the owner, continuing to work more hours,” Deadrick said. “I always paid my staff more than minimum wage, but now it will be harder to do that.”
Under the restrictions imposed by Gov. Pritzker during the coronavirus pandemic, which prohibits indoor dining and bar service and limits the capacity of retail establishments like Deadrick's, times are already challenging.
“We literally may have to eliminate staff,” said Scarlett Wells, owner of The Fabric Cobbler in Forsyth. “Sales are low as it is and we can't open the shop because folks in this area seem to think the pandemic is a joke and they won't wear their mask right or sanitize hands like we ask. I can't both deal with a raise in pay and a decline in sales. We are already balancing pandemic-related issues. This makes it much much worse.”
When Anthony Walker has discussed the upcoming increase with the members of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, all of them have said they support it, but have reservations about implementing it during the pandemic.
“The majority believe that everybody should be able to have a living wage, so I think that everybody is equally OK with the minimum wage going up, to make sure people can live and feed their families,” Walker said. “But the problem, the back end of the conversation, is that coronavirus has hurt businesses. Is this the best time for the raise, to raise the minimum wage? Yes and no. It depends on where the business is economically and businesses being down. And for an employer, that increase hits right away, so there's no adjusting. It automatically changes the bottom line of their bank account and checks they have to write.”
So far, none of the member businesses have had to close down for good, Walker said, but they're all hurting, and many have had to lay off employees. With the release of a vaccine, he's hopeful that things will get better soon.
“There's still lot of uncertainty moving forward,” Walker said. “We need to continue to be frugal and diligent in our perspective on how we operate and offer a lot of prayer for each other.”
Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, echoed the same sentiments.
"Even though businesses were aware of the minimum wage increase, it comes at the worst time when our businesses who are affected the most, are closed or operating on a small and limited scale," Rothrock said. "With limited revenue coming in, having your expenses increase will force businesses to make tough decisions such as, increase prices, reduce work force, or implement automation. The added minimum wage increase will make it harder for businesses to recover from the coronavirus pandemic."
Business groups, including the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, sought to delay the increase during the pandemic.
The wage increase was a major policy platform of Pritzker when the Democrat took office in 2019. The plan is to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.
As part of the latest increase, tipped workers also received a pay increase from $6 to $6.60 an hour, and those under the age of 18 working less than 650 hours per year increased from $8 to $8.50 an hour.
The Decatur Park District expects a significant hit as a result of the increase.
"Unfortunately the impact on the district will be sizable, approximately $100,000 to $125,000 in additional payroll costs related to minimum wage for the upcoming year," said Kristin Sowa, chief financial officer. "That unfunded mandate does force us to consider how we operate our programs/facilities more efficiently which can mean operating with fewer employees, reducing operating hours, analyzing viability of programs/facilities, etc."
Dave Jackson, owner of Save A Lot in Clinton, said he fears the wage increase will have a historic impact on inflation and accelerate the rate of business closures during the pandemic. While his business is well positioned due to its newer facility, he said he is worried for restaurant and bar owners who are already struggling because of COVID-19-related closures and limited service.
“It’s certainly going to have a dramatic effect on our restaurants and bars especially,” he said. “Anybody that is struggling because of this pandemic, it’s going to be an additional burden.”
Jackson said many of his employees make above minimum wage, depending on their position, and they are also provided with many other financial and health related benefits.
“We do a lot of good things for our employees, but this is going to make it difficult,” he said. “I don’t just worry about my situation. I worry about the whole industry, my friends and neighbors who are in the bar and restaurant and grocery stores.”
Forsyth businessman Steve Horve said the battle for good employees has already forced business operators to adjust their wages without interference from the government.
“The economy has been so strong, that in order to compete for employees, you’ve got to pay more,” Horve said. “We’re all after the same type of employee.”
In Macon County, Horve owns the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel on U.S. 36, Homewood Suites by Hilton in Forsyth and the Hampton Inn Decatur on Illinois 121.
Entry level workers, such hotel employees, restaurant staff and others in the service industries, are needed for a business to survive. According to Horve, good housekeepers and front desk clerks often make more than minimum wage.
“We’ve increased our wages,” he said. “So we’re not going to notice any difference when this other dollar comes into play in Jan. 1.”
Horve said he is concerned about the future minimum wage of $15 an hour.
“As a business guy, I don’t think the government needs to dictate what you pay. I think the economy takes care of itself,” he said. “If you’re going to advertise and recruit good employees, you’re going to have to pay them what the competition pays.”
Staff writer Donnette Beckett contributed to this story.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter