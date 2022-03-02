Watch now: War in Ukraine blows up Decatur gas prices

DECATUR — The rockets and bombs Russian aggression is raining down on the people of Ukraine are blowing up the price of gas, with the cost per gallon soaring past $4 at many stations in Decatur on Wednesday.

It was a sharp shock especially for visiting drivers, used to cheaper prices in their hometowns. Brigitte Hargrave had driven in from Lincoln where, at least until recently, prices had been holding around $3.59 (she also drives a vehicle that uses the higher ethanol blend, E-85 gasoline, which tends to be cheaper).

“Absolutely, I think it’s going to get worse,” she said, as Ukraine continues the fight for its democratic existence and Russia appears to be steadily ramping up its offensive firepower.

“I think regular gas prices will probably get to around $5,” added Hargrave, 33. But, she said, all things are relative. “When I lived in California back in ‘07 and ‘08, it was $6 a gallon there then. I don’t even want to think about what it’s costing out there now.”

Other drivers are planning to cope by adaptation and improvisation. Pazlee Pegues, who was also taken aback by Decatur prices after driving over from her home in Springfield, intends to do more of her commuting via cyberspace.

“Oh yeah, I’m definitely going to be virtual,” she explained, turning to the use of online tools like Zoom to cut her mileage. “We’ve got to find ways to use less gas.”

Watch now: Democrats seek to distance themselves from Madigan as Pritzker acknowledges meeting with feds during investigation The racketeering and bribery allegations come at the start of an election year in which Pritzker seeks a second term and his fellow Democrats seek to hold on to the supermajorities in the House and Senate that Madigan and his political organization helped build through their ground-level campaign work and control of legislative mapmaking.

Josh Sharp is the CEO of the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association, which has a membership of around 400 firms, both owners of gas stations and suppliers in the gas distribution business. He said a hot war is the perfect storm for causing price spikes in the world of gasoline supply and demand.

“Commodities markets, and I don’t care if it’s oil or corn or soybeans, they hate risk and they hate uncertainty,” said Sharp. “War, unfortunately, creates a lot of risk and uncertainty.”

And the hotter and more intense the conflict burns, the worse its effects. “The longer this conflict drags out, and the more it intensifies, it will probably send oil prices higher because, again, the market does not like instability,” Sharp added.

There is however at least one silver lining to the black cloud hanging over prices at the pump. Those drivers old enough to remember the fuel crunch of the 1970s will also recall long lines at the gas station as pumps ran dry and customers became increasingly desperate to find fuel at any price.

Sharp said we're now in a very different place from those grim days, with enough gas on tap to meet demand.

“Illinois and the United States in general has an incredibly robust refining capacity, a huge refining capacity,” added Sharp. “And all of those supply lines for our refiners are solid, they are stable, they are reliable, and I don’t think you will have any lines at gas stations or gas shortages.”

There are, of course, the small but rapidly rising number of electric vehicles hitting America’s highway system. And one day in the future, if there are enough of them, maybe fluctuations in the price of oil won’t matter that much. Well, maybe one day.

“Perhaps, eventually in the future, this might become an issue of the past,” said Sharp of see-sawing gas prices. “But the infrastructure needs to be in place first, you need a reliable charging network, and that doesn’t exist right now. And so certainly for the next five years, perhaps the next decade, the Midwest and Illinois specifically are going to depend on oil and petroleum for a lot of their energy needs.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.