Watch now: Why not us? Macon County restaurants struggle as others in the region open their dining rooms to customers

DECATUR — It's no secret that restaurants across Central Illinois continue to provide indoor dining, going against a state mandate that has been in place since the end of November.
That hasn't been widespread in Decatur and Macon County, prompting some to ask the question, "if they can do it, why can't we?"
Amy McKinney tries to support local businesses as often as she can and is ready to give restaurants more business.
“If you can crowd all those people on an airplane, you can have people in a restaurant,” she said.
McKinney dropped by New Moon Cafe on East William Street Road in Decatur on Tuesday to quickly pick up her lunch. She often uses the carry-out options at restaurants since she has only 30 minutes for her break.
“But outside of work, it’s a pain,” she said.
When the topic of restaurants to open came up during Monday's Decatur City Council meeting, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe gave much of the authority to go against the Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order and allow businesses to operate to the Macon County Health Department.
“We are going to continue the process that we have right now,” said Brandi Binkley, Macon County Public Health Department administrator, indicating no plans to deviate from the governor's order.
The health department does not want to close a business, Binkley said. “The entities are allowed to be open. They just have to follow these mitigation measures that are meant to save lives.”
Binkley said once the Tier 3 measures were put into place, "we did see a significant improvement in our numbers.”
The governor's current orders are scheduled to expire on Jan. 9, but even if the all or part of the state is allowed to move to Tier 2 from the more restrictive Tier 3, indoor food and drink service would still be prohibited.
The criteria for moving to Tier 2 requires a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days, greater than 20% intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in at least 7 out of the last 10 days.
Region 5, which includes Macon County, is among the four of the state's 11 regions that have not reached the threshold to move to Tier 2.
“As the governor has said, the public health experts need to closely monitor the data after the holidays to gauge the spread of the virus. Once the experts agree that we have averted another surge, then regions will be able to move back to lower tiers in the mitigation plan,” Jordan Abudayyeh, the governor’s spokesperson, said in an email Monday statement. “It’s time for local officials to step up and remember that being a leader doesn’t mean making the easy choice, it means doing everything you can to protect the people who trust you to serve them.”
Binkley said the virus continues to challenge the health department.
“I hope we don’t see that surge,” Binkley said. “I hope that everyone continues to take the precautions so that we can open things back up as soon as possible.”
On Tuesday, Macon County reported 69 new positive cases.
Binkley said the health department has the staff to follow up on complaints and provide education and consultation. For those who have opened against the mitigation rules, a process is followed for businesses allowing them to reopen.
“If they’re still not compliant, they may be issued a cease and desist order,” Binkley said.
Binkley is unable to explain the actions of other counties allowing restaurants to open their dining areas.
“I don’t know how or why they have come to that conclusion and are going in that direction against the plan,” she said.
“I’m all for opening the restaurants,” said Pat McDaniel, a Decatur City Council member and the city's liquor commisisoner. “But if we let them open and they go out and buy all kinds of supplies and food, then there’s a surge of COVID, then we have to shut down again.”
McDaniel said up to this point the council has waited for Pritzker to open the area for business. He said the council may discuss the issue more at its jan. 11 meeting.
The Illinois Municipal League has sent notices to municipalities regarding liabilities. “If someone goes into a restaurant and gets sick, they could sue the restaurant owner and the city for allowing the restaurants to open against the governor’s executive orders,” McDaniel said.
Decatur’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospital admissions have begun to show signs of improvement. Some credit the strict guidelines for the outcome.
“We’ve enforced it,” McDaniel said.
Lori Romans, co-owner of New Moon Cafe, is ready for customers to return.
“It’s dismal,” she said about business. “Everybody is in the same boat with the restaurants. We’re hanging by a thread.”
Since the pandemic affected Macon County nearly a year ago, Romans has been taking advantage of the available opportunities, such as curbside pick-up, deliveries, and carry-out.
“We’re looking at probably 20% of what is normal,” she said.
As a customer, Tom Fankhauser is worried about the future of small business.
“You can have a box store open with thousands of people in it standing right next to each other, but you can’t go into a mom-and-pop shop to shop or sit down,” he said. “Everything is spread out. There’s no reason that you can’t have customers in the small business organizations.”
Once the restaurants are allowed to have customers inside for dining, Fankhauser plans to visit a few establishments.
“All of them,” he said.
Meanwhile, the future for New Moon is cloudy.
“We just want to open up and do business,” Romans said.
Romans does not have anything negative to say about the restaurant competition in other counties.
“More power to them,” she said. “I don’t blame them one bit.”
When she has a day off, Romans wants to visit a restaurant dining room. “Not outside. Not in my car and I don’t want to take it home,” she said. “I want to sit down in a restaurant just like everybody else.”
