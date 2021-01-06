Watch now: Why not us? Macon County restaurants struggle as others in the region open their dining rooms to customers

The health department does not want to close a business, Binkley said. “The entities are allowed to be open. They just have to follow these mitigation measures that are meant to save lives.”

Binkley said once the Tier 3 measures were put into place, "we did see a significant improvement in our numbers.”

The governor's current orders are scheduled to expire on Jan. 9, but even if the all or part of the state is allowed to move to Tier 2 from the more restrictive Tier 3, indoor food and drink service would still be prohibited.

The criteria for moving to Tier 2 requires a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days, greater than 20% intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in at least 7 out of the last 10 days.

Region 6, which includes Macon County, is among the four of the state's 11 regions that have not reached the threshold to move to Tier 2.