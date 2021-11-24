Where to buy your Christmas tree in Central Illinois? Here's our list 🎄

It's Christmas tree season.

Here's a look at area tree farms and producers to get your tree this year. Visit our website to see a map.

Which ones should we add? Email olivia.jacobs@lee.net.

AB Hatchery & Garden Center, 916 E. Grove St., Bloomington

Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 309-828-2722; abhatcherygarden.com.

Christmas trees.

Bomke's Patch, 605 Country Lake Road, Springfield

Reopens Friday, Nov. 26; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; 217-670-2470; bomkespatch.com

U-pick Christmas trees

Blanks Ever-Green Acres, 290 Morton St., Creve Coeur

Open Saturdays; 309-699-8035

Christmas tree farm

Dahnke's Pine Patch, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville

Open 1-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 217-251-6688; dahnkespinepatch.com

Recommended for you…

Christmas trees, wreaths, grave products, garland, Christmas arrangements, hand-made crafts and hot chocolate

Daniken Tree Farm, 781 Illinois Route 140, Pocahontas

10 a.m.-4 p.m. the first three weekends after Thanksgiving; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. every day; closed Thanksgiving; 618-664-4067; danikentreefarm.com

Trees, wreaths, hayrides, decorations, bonfire, garland, displays, gift shop and more

Engdale Christmas Tree Farm, 3221 S. Cherokee Road, Taylorville

Opens Friday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m.; 217-820-0775

Christmas trees

Four E's Trees Inc., 5651 Traughber Road, Decatur

Open daily after Thanksgiving; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 217-864-4704.

Choose and cut Christmas trees, you choose we cut, precut Christmas trees, living Christmas trees, wreaths, boughs, garlands, decorations, trees tied, tree shaking provided, trees baled, saws provided, restrooms, school tours.

Gingerich Tree Farm, 2226 CR 1700 E., Arthur

Open by appointment only; weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-noon.; 217-717-2534; wildlifetreenursery.com

Christmas trees.

Grady Christmas Tree Farm, 4816 S. Stone School, Road, Trivoli

Open daily 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; 309-362-2204

Trees, wreaths and decorations.

Grohmann's Christmas Tree Farm, 994 Step Road, Gilson

Open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; 309-876-2364

Christmas trees, farm animals, wreaths, grave pillows and blankets, gift shop and more.

Hager's Tree Farm, 9791 N. County Road, Ashmore

Beginning Nov. 26, open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 217-349-8689; hagertreefarm.com.

Christmas trees, precut Christmas trees, living Christmas trees, Christmas wreaths, Christmas boughs, garlands, decorations, greens, roping, grave blankets, ribbons and bows, tree stands and free baling.

Hardy's Reindeer Ranch, 1356 County Road 2900 N., Rantoul

Open in November 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon-7 p.m., Sunday; open in December daily 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; 217-893-3407; reindeerranch.com

Christmas trees, reindeers, gift shop and more.

Helmig's Tree Farm, 9361 North 3850 East Road, Saybrook

Opens Friday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; then Saturday and Sunday only Nov. 28-Dec. 20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 309-475-9056.

Christmas trees, wreaths, decorations, trees tried, tree shaking, tree bale, free tree trimmings, saws provided, bonfires, free hot coffee, gift shop.

Hubbell's Grove Tree Farm, 5285 W. State Route 29, Rochester

Open 1-5 p.m. Nov. 26; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5; noon-5 p.m., Dec. 12, 19; 217-725-8949

Fresh choose and cut Christmas trees

Krone Christmas Tree Farm, 7674 East State Route 54, Riverton

Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26-27; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5; 217-899-1084

Christmas trees, wreaths, spruces, pines, firs and unique gifts

Mandana Pines, 20466 Illinois Route 16, Ashmore

Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26-27; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 4; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5; 217-345-5588

Christmas trees

North Fork Tree Farm, 1991-300th St., Mount Pulaski

Open the last week of November until Christmas Eve; weekdays 8 a.m.-dusk; 217-674-3476.

Choose and cut Christmas trees, large selection of shade trees.

Owens Nursey & Florist, 1700 Morrisey Drive, Bloomington

Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 309-663-1800; owennursery.com

Christmas trees, decorations, grave blankets and pillows, wreaths, flowers and more

Pine Grove Tree Farm, 15908 North Krause Road, Chillicothe

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday; Monday through Thursday by appointment only; Nov. 27-Dec. 21; 309-274-9627; pinegrovetreefarm.com

Pre-cut trees, choose and cut trees, gift shop and more

Phillips Christmas Trees, 14604 East 450 North Road, Heyworth

Open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; 309-473-3129.

Christmas trees, wreaths, tree shaking and saws provided.

Randy's Country Barn, 1340 E. Lake Drive, Greenville

Open through Dec. 19; Thursday through Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; 618-664-0274

Christmas trees, wreaths, roping, swags, centerpieces, grave blankets and saddles and gift shop

Red Oak Tree Farm, 1005 E. Lafayette St., Bloomington

Open by appointment only; 309-830-3605; redoaktreefarm.net.

Wide variety of trees.

Talbott's Christmas Tree Farm, 14143 Christmas Tree Road, Green Valley

Pre-cut and cut your own trees, wreaths, roping and greens, garland, bundles, tree stands, grave blankets and pillows and more

Tate Trees, 2659 County Road 900 E., Champaign

Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily starting Nov. 22; tatestrees.com

Christmas trees, wreaths, roping, swags and answer stands

The Ol' Dairy Barn Christmas Tree Farm, 17424 W. McDonald Road, Trivoli

Open the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve; weekends 8 a.m.-dark; weekdays 9 a.m.-dark, Mondays 11 a.m.-dark; 309-362-2436; oldairybarn.com

Choose and cut Christmas trees, wreaths, swags, tree stands, tree bags, grave pillows and blankets and more

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.