 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will President Donald Trump’s payroll tax deferral boost your paycheck? Maybe for a time, if your employer participates — but ‘it’s not free money.’
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Will President Donald Trump’s payroll tax deferral boost your paycheck? Maybe for a time, if your employer participates — but ‘it’s not free money.’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump’s payroll tax deferral took effect Tuesday, but some accountants are advising employers against implementing it.

The deferral allows employees to delay until Dec. 31 paying the 6.2% tax that comes out of paychecks for Social Security.

Here’s how it works for employees, and what employers might be considering.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News