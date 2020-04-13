With conventions canceled, historic sites closed and the Illinois General Assembly not meeting, coronavirus deals Springfield a severe economic blow

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said he’s heard from some small business owners who said they might be able to “weather a month” of the widespread shutdown that took effect in March and currently extends through the end of April.

“I think if you go well into May, or past that point, it could be very harmful, it could be potentially devastating to small businesses,” Langfelder said.

Longtime downtown restaurant Maldaner’s has been making boxed lunches to go for Memorial Medical Center and some other local businesses, and while it’s still doing curbside pickup meals, that’s been up and down, owner and chef Michael Higgins said.

On the banquet side of the business, there have been cancellations into September, amounting to a loss of about $70,000 “that we’ll never get back,” Higgins said. International tour groups canceled events in October, and wedding “rehearsal dinners went by the wayside.”

Groups that would usually be having dinners while in town for the General Assembly session are not, and “even if they get the legislature back here, it will probably be pretty quick business, not a lot of lobbying and stuff like that,” Higgins said.