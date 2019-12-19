Woodfield Mall’s Rainforest Cafe will close Jan. 1

The Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield Mall is closing, and the restaurant chain’s giant green frog could lose its perch atop the restaurant’s Chicago location within a couple years.

The restaurant at Schaumburg’s Woodfield Mall will cease operations Jan. 1 “due to a natural lease expiration,” Don Hart, vice president of operations of the specialty restaurant division at Landry’s Restaurants, said in an email.

“We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to relocate them to our sister properties throughout the Chicago area including Rainforest Cafe Downtown and Gurnee Mills, Morton’s The Steakhouse, McCormick and Schmick’s, Bill’s Bar and Burger, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.," he said.

The company said it has no plans to close its Chicago or Gurnee restaurants.

But the owner of the building in Chicago said he is planning a new use for the site when the restaurant’s lease at 605 N. Clark St. ends. There is about two years left on the lease, after which the site will be developed for a new retail tenant or a high-rise, property owner Sean Conlon said.