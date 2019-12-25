Yes, McDonald’s fashion is being planned at one of its Chicago restaurants

What do you get for the fast-food lover who has everything? How about a Big Mac purse?
McDonald’s announced Monday that it is testing a merchandise shop inside its flagship River North restaurant to sell branded apparel and accessories. The Chicago-based company plans to launch more year-round shops across the globe in restaurants in “notable tourist destinations.”
Earlier this month McDonald’s launched the online shop Golden Arches Unlimited to sell merchandise, which includes socks depicting its french fries, “sesame seed” umbrellas and a round wristlet meant to look like a Big Mac, among other items.
It has been selling limited-time collections through its delivery arm since 2017, including, in September, a line of loungewear and slippers.
New Illinois laws in 2020
Vehicle fees
If you drive you already know you're paying higher gasoline taxes in order to help pay for road construction projects. But that isn't the end of it. Some other fees approved by lawmakers to pay for those projects kick in Jan. 1, including license plate fees that increase by $50 to $151 a year.
Fees for electric cars are going up to $248 a year, from the $35 every two years now in effect. And if you park those cars in a commercial lot or garage, you could end up paying a new parking tax.
READ MORE ABOUT THE FEES HERE
Traffic fines
Several traffic fines are going up in the new year. The fine is increasing to $250 for failing to reduce speed and move over when emergency vehicles are on the highway. Also, the fine for failing to reduce speed and move over in a construction zone is going from $10,000 to $25,000.
The fine for passing a school bus that is stopped and has its visual signals displayed is doubling this year. A first offense will cost a violator $300 instead of $150. Do it again, and it will cost $1,000 instead of $500.
Religious crimes
Murdering someone engaged in prayer or other religious activities at a place of worship will be a factor in sentencing or other increased penalties. Committing an assault or battery under the same circumstances will be subject to enhanced penalties.
Changing tables
Public restrooms will have to be more accommodating of infants who need a new diaper. Restrooms designated for women and those designated for men will need to have at least one diaper changing table. A bathroom for use by both genders also will be required to have one.
READ THE LEGISLATION HERE
Ethnic village
The spot on the State Fairgrounds to sample all sorts of ethnic cuisine will get a new name. It's being retitled the "Village of Cultures" which was deemed to sound more inclusive.
Information protection
Privacy protections are being extended to direct-to-consumer commercial genetic testing kits that people can now purchase. The company selling the tests cannot share information from the results with health or life insurance companies without the consent of the person tested.
Another new law will require "expedient time" reporting of data breaches that affect more than 500 Illinois residents.
Mental health
In response to a number of suicides by law enforcement officers, new police officers will get instruction in how to recognize work-related stress and other issues that can lead to suicide. They also will be trained in how to help a person showing signs of distress.
Inmate expenses
The Department of Corrections no longer will be able to sue inmates to recover the cost of their imprisonment.
School cannabis
A school nurse or other official will be allowed to administer medical cannabis to students who are allowed to use it. A student can self-administer the product, but only under supervision. The cannabis must be kept securely stored at the school.
Sexual harassment
Public and private employers will be required to give employees training to combat workplace sexual harassment. The new law also prohibits private employers from requiring employees to sign non-disclosure agreements covering sexual harassment situations. Some hotel and casino employees will also have to be equipped with devices that can alert security if a person needs assistance.
Pharmacy benefit managers
New regulations go into effect covering pharmacy benefit managers that negotiate drug prices for health insurers. The regulations are intended to curb practices where the managers manipulate prices to eliminate competition, something that has hurt independent pharmacies that serve largely rural areas.
No watching movies while driving
You're not supposed to talk on the cell phone when you drive. Lawmakers have added to that that you shouldn't watch streaming videos while you drive.
Deferred compensation
Newly hired state employees will be automatically enrolled in the state's deferred compensation system, a program that is a supplement to the state pension system. Employees can opt out, but if they don't, 3 percent of their salary will go into the plan.
