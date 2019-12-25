Yes, McDonald’s fashion is being planned at one of its Chicago restaurants

What do you get for the fast-food lover who has everything? How about a Big Mac purse?

McDonald’s announced Monday that it is testing a merchandise shop inside its flagship River North restaurant to sell branded apparel and accessories. The Chicago-based company plans to launch more year-round shops across the globe in restaurants in “notable tourist destinations.”

Earlier this month McDonald’s launched the online shop Golden Arches Unlimited to sell merchandise, which includes socks depicting its french fries, “sesame seed” umbrellas and a round wristlet meant to look like a Big Mac, among other items.

It has been selling limited-time collections through its delivery arm since 2017, including, in September, a line of loungewear and slippers.

