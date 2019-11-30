Your holiday shopping list could be pricier as retailers deal with the trade war

Walk to the back of the Five Below store, past the rolls of wrapping paper, the winter hats, the makeup kits, and you will arrive at displays of tech accessories that cost more than $5. Under the banner "Ten Below Tech," you'll find earbuds for $5.55 and charger cables priced up to $5.95.

The discount retailer announced new prices on social media in mid-November, acknowledging the above-$5 price points might come as a surprise to some shoppers. The "Ten Below" concept is one the company started testing in selected stores in October 2018 _ and one that seems to have come in handy during President Donald Trump's trade war.

Five Below CEO Joel Anderson explained to investors over the summer that raising prices would be one response to tariffs on goods from China, and that Five Below had been testing price increases throughout the year, incorporating customer feedback and early lessons from "Ten Below."

"It is very important to us that we continue to deliver extreme-value products to our customers," Anderson said on the August investor call.