Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
See the dashboard camera video obtained by the Herald & Review showing an East Prairie Avenue traffic stop and chase that authorities say topped 90 mph. Police say a firearm fitted with an illegal device that turned it into a machine gun also was recovered.
Deangelo Foster, who denies murdering a Decatur liquor store owner, is convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Police said driver was speeding at 70 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.
Police said they found drugs, gun and cash in the man's car.
Backpack found to be stuffed with hundreds of pills and more than 1½ pounds of cannabis.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
A Harristown grandmother needed sutures after she was shoved to the ground by her 19-year-old grandson, police said.
An electrical fire Friday evening in a Mount Zion apartment prompted a multi-department response.
Allegations date back more than seven years.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.