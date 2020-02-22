Candidates scramble for free service

When clothing company M.M. LaFleur sent an email to customers offering to style and dress — for free — any woman running for any elected office this campaign season, CEO and co-founder Sarah LaFleur crossed her fingers that someone would take her up on the offer.

“We expected best case, we’d hear from 200 women,” LaFleur said Thursday. (The email went out Monday.)

“We’ve had close to 900 candidates write to us so far,” she said. “We heard from a woman saying, ‘I’m a single working mom of two kids. We live on the poverty line and I’m running for state senate.’ We heard from an Army vet who is disabled, who lives on $750 a month. She’s talking about how this is going to really change the face of her campaign. We’re hearing from women who potentially could afford these clothes who say, ‘I don’t know how to dress for the campaign trail and it stresses me out.’”

Here’s how it works: Candidates email their name, credentials and campaign website (if they have one) to readytorun@mmlafleur.com. The company sets them up with a stylist and free clothing on loan, with the agreement that they donate the clothing when they’re done to Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit that outfits and trains women to enter the workforce.