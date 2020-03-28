Cardinals' Miller pitches in to forge agreement with owners, continues progress with his arm

“We want to get back out there and give our fans something to enjoy — to give them a break from these tough times.”

Miller is working out at his home in Tampa, Fla., and he said, “All things considered, I’m doing well but it’s hard to really get a feel for much when you’re throwing in the driveway against a net. It’s not an ideal situation for us to train but we’ll all have to find a way.”

There is no official diagnosis yet but Miller said he had changed medications which has seemed to help and his physical therapy has been progressing. “There are some explanations for some of what I’m going through and I have a lot of appreciation for the amount of time (head athletic trainer) Adam Olsen and Dr. (Brian) Mahaffey have put in helping me to look for some answers,” Miller said.

“I think I have answers that make a lot of sense and they’re not the type of thing that brings any sort of concern to my health and my livelihood.

“I’m satisfied where we are and part of it’s on me to keep it going.”