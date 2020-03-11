Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt sidelined by sore right elbow

In the case of the Cubs, Epstein has been unable the last two offseasons to reach long-term agreements with his potential free agents.

That has given the organization and the players a greater sense of urgency to make the most of an uncertain situation.

“You can’t fire the players, but you know it’s on your shoulders to have a good year for not only yourself but the (coaching) staff and everyone else involved,” said Samardzija, who saw the Giants deal four relievers within a week of last year’s trade deadline, while staff ace Madison Bumgarner and closer Will Smith stayed until they were eligible for free agency.

Samardzija, who spent 6 1/2 seasons with the Cubs, learned to isolate himself from trade speculation — especially on days he pitched.

“You understand that this is the way things are around you, especially when you’re in the last year of a deal or a team is in a rebuilding mode,” he said. “Whatever the case may be, you’re always on the block. It usually means you’re throwing well and other teams like you and see value in you.”

And with teams juggling front offices and rosters more frequently, Samardzija stresses the need to focus exclusively on daily issues.

“You forget what the big picture is and understand nowadays it’s tumultuous everywhere,” he said. “Teams are turning over and changing. As long as you do your job consistently, that’s all that matters.”

