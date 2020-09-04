Cardinals prime their rotation for rival Cubs as weekend at Wrigley begins armload of games

The stakes are the same as ever.

After a loss Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh, the Cubs (22-15) hold a 3 1/2-game lead on the Cardinals with only the five head-to-head games this weekend remaining.

The Cardinals used Thursday’s off day to hold their annual fantasy football draft — Adam Wainwright, commissioner emeritus — and arrange their rotation to cover all five games against the Cubs. The Cardinals will keep Dakota Hudson, Kwang Hyun Kim and rookie Johan Oviedo on normal rest so that the five members of the rotation will pitch in this series. Wainwright and Hudson will handle the halves of Saturday’s doubleheader with Hudson getting the “home” start in the second game. The decision to prioritize this series and use all five pitchers likely leaves the Cardinals without any of them for Tuesday’s doubleheader against Minnesota. They’re eyeing Carlos Martinez for one of those games.

Jack Flaherty draws Game 1 of the series Friday against Yu Darvish, the National League’s pitcher of the month for August with his 6-1 record and 1.47 ERA. It will be the first time since the Cardinals returned from quarantine that Flaherty is not on a strict cap for his pitch count.

“It’s just full go,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”