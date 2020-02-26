Cardinals print

JUPITER, Fla. —Dylan Carlson didn’t start Wednesday’s game and Nolan Gorman wasn’t supposed to. But the hopes of the Cardinals’ future, perhaps sooner than we think, combined to account for three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to put their club ahead although the Cardinals were caught and passed by the Miami Marlins 8-7 in an exhibition game.

Carlson, the 21-year-old, first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016, tripled past former Cardinal Magneuris Sierra with one out in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on 19-year-old Gorman’s second of three hits for the game, a double.

Gorman, the club’s top selection in the 2018 draft, had three runs batted in and scored one run as a late replacement for third baseman Matt Carpenter, who was scratched with back tightness.

In the seventh, Carlson doubled and scored again as Gorman stroked a single through the right side. But Miami surged for four in the eighth, including three on Chad Wallach’s first-pitch homer off Akeem Bostick, to re-take the lead.

Kwang Hyun Kim was impressive in his first Cardinals appearance when he tossed a scoreless inning in Saturday’s exhibition, fanning two. On Wednesday, in his first start, the Korean lefthander largely was unhittable.

Cardinals 7, Astros 5