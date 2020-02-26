Cardinals print

JUPITER, Fla. —Dylan Carlson didn’t start Wednesday’s game and Nolan Gorman wasn’t supposed to. But the hopes of the Cardinals’ future, perhaps sooner than we think, combined to account for three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to put their club ahead although the Cardinals were caught and passed by the Miami Marlins 8-7 in an exhibition game.
Carlson, the 21-year-old, first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016, tripled past former Cardinal Magneuris Sierra with one out in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on 19-year-old Gorman’s second of three hits for the game, a double.
Gorman, the club’s top selection in the 2018 draft, had three runs batted in and scored one run as a late replacement for third baseman Matt Carpenter, who was scratched with back tightness.
In the seventh, Carlson doubled and scored again as Gorman stroked a single through the right side. But Miami surged for four in the eighth, including three on Chad Wallach’s first-pitch homer off Akeem Bostick, to re-take the lead.
Kwang Hyun Kim was impressive in his first Cardinals appearance when he tossed a scoreless inning in Saturday’s exhibition, fanning two. On Wednesday, in his first start, the Korean lefthander largely was unhittable.
Cardinals 7, Astros 5
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Genesis Cabrera's goal going into the first Grapefruit League start of his career was to be as aggressive in that role as he learned to be in relief. He saw the lineup the Astros had put together to face him and figured it was going to be a good test of what happened when he filled the strike zone with pitches.
On a gusty day at Fit Team Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Cabrera quickly took the air out of the Astros' lineup.
Houston got one hit and one ball out of the infield against the Cardinals' young lefty. He struck out two Astros -- both of them looking at a curveball -- and he pitched two scoreless innings on 23 pitches. Nineteen of them were strikes.
The Cardinals backed Cabrera in their 7-5 split-squad victory against Houston with home runs from Lane Thomas and Justin Williams in the same inning, and Brad Miller and teenager Ivan Herrera added RBI base hits as the Cardinals pulled away from a tie game in the third. Twice the Cardinals sent nine batters to the plate in an inning against an overmatched pitcher from Houston's splti-squad roster.
Houston's leadoff hitter Myles Straw had two home runs, including an in-the-park home run in the fifth inning.
He was the first Astros that Cabrera faced to lead off the game, and the lefty tested him with three consecutive 93-mph fastballs before dropping 82-mph curveball into the strike zone to send Straw back to the dugout, called out on strikes.
Relievers vying for spots at the Cardinals' top two affiliates nearly closed out the game with four consecutive scoreless innings. The wind was blowing out most of the game, but as it calmed for the ninth inning Bryan Dobzanski came into close out the win and allowed a solo homer to an off-roster player from the Astros.
Miller played the entire game against the Astros and finished two-for-four with two runs scored, an RBI, and a double, his second of spring.