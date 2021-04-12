Cardinals rookie Johan Oviedo proves he is ready for his closeup

The pitcher the Cardinals kept mostly to themselves all spring, rehearsing and rehearsing him off stage, came out from the wings Sunday and showed for an audience of more than 13,000 how he is much more than an understudy.
Added to the active roster that morning for situations like arose that afternoon, rookie Johan Oviedo rescued the Cardinals’ bullpen from further strain with 4⅔ scoreless innings at Busch Stadium.
In his sudden long-relief appearance, Oviedo pitched more than twice as many innings Sunday as he did in the entirety of Grapefruit League play and revealed what he had been working on during those scripted, back-field appearances.
Out of sight, this is what they had in mind.
“Not one for hyperbole, so I shot it straight,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He was really good in spring training. And proof was in the pudding today.”
Originally scheduled to throw opposite Kwang Hyun Kim during a simulated game Sunday at the Cardinals’ alternate site in Sauget, Ill., Oviedo was thrust into the team's 9-3 loss in the second inning.
He gave a sneak peek of the role he will play in the coming weeks as the Cardinals utilize a modified six-man rotation. They trailed by seven runs, all of them allowed by starter Daniel Ponce de Leon, and a three-run homer had just swept the bases clean. Oviedo allowed a single to the first batter he faced — and then retired the next eight consecutive Brewers.
He did so with a mix of pitches he did not trust during his cameos in the majors last summer. What he focused on all spring was what he started during intensive individual workouts this past winter in Tampa, Fla. — improving his feel for pitches beyond the fastball and slider.
And, Oviedo threw 13 curves and Milwaukee swung over two of them. That was a pitch he ditched last season when he lost the feel for it and focused on the slider.
“I said, ‘OK, I have to get that pitch back,’” Oviedo explained. “That’s the work I did in Tampa when I came back from winter ball. I just locked down every single bullpen (session) — throw all four pitches for strikes. Every live BP, I was not only getting comfortable with throwing fastball (and) slider, I was throwing changeups 2-0. I’ve never (been) doing that. Seeing myself throw a changeup any count, curveball any count.”
Said Shildt: “It’s a recipe for a lot of quality innings.”
That was the Cardinals’ stated purpose for having Oviedo spend so much of spring throwing in B-games and simulated contests and not in spring games “on main street,” as pitching coach Mike Maddux called them. The schedule worked against the 23-year-old righthander as he mirrored opening day starter Jack Flaherty. Thus, innings were not available to him in Grapefruit League games. The Cardinals made the call early to keep Oviedo on a starter’s program. An added benefit was more subtle.
Oviedo made five starts for the Cardinals in 2020, and in those 24 2/3 innings almost nine out of every 10 pitches were either his fastball or slider.
The changeup intrigued his coaches.
“Needs to be thrown a little bit more,” Shildt said.
The curveball had once been an asset.
“Also, needs to be throw more to develop,” Shildt said.
In “main street” games, Oviedo would have veered toward the standards to have success and get results so he could audition for the team. To give him the chance to work on pitches away from the scoreboard and the big stage, he spent time workshopping away from it. That is where he gained confidence, learned to improvise with the off-speed pitches and brought that north.
“It was a reason, not the reason, he did some of the back-field stuff,” Shildt said. “Younger guy, you know who is developing what he’s doing and competing and he’s going to go with his absolute strengths. Not to minimize a B-game, but it is a B-game. And it gets you the opportunity to work on some things. He was able to do that and develop and get some confidence in the pitches we mentioned. They’re plus pitches. He took advantage of that opportunity, and he took advantage of the time in those games, and here we are.
“That’s what guys who take the next step do.”
The Cardinals swapped Oviedo onto the roster Sunday for Jake Woodford, who spent his innings in relief Saturday and would not be available for several days. The Cardinals have plotted out a use for Oviedo as one of the “sixth man” starters who would tag in during the season’s first half. Part of their plan is to keep some starters on five days of rest, and that will mean inserting an extra starter later this month when they play on 17 consecutive days.
Making sure Oviedo had the arm strength to handle these starts was a priority and getting him time to work on his secondary pitches was a necessity.
On Sunday, he felt success from this new variety.
“After I saw the results in spring,” Oviedo said, “that makes me feel way more confident to throw the ball like that.”
Imagine the boost from immediate returns in April.