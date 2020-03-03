Cards' Andrew Miller loses feeling for pitches

“There's not an incident or moment when something happened and you can really point to something,” Miller said. “Whatever it is, it's been gradual to get there.”

Miller said his arm and shoulder feel fine and aren't experiencing weakness. He spent Tuesday undergoing tests.

“In some ways it's good that there's no clear-cut pain,” Miller said. “In other ways it's frustrating because, what is it?”

Entering spring training, Miller was among a handful of relievers who could have emerged as the Cardinals' closer, but he seemed destined to reprise his setup role as a lefty capable of throwing multiple innings.

Miller's weary of trying to pitch through the issue without having any idea of the cause.

“Last year was a challenge,” Miller said. “Even before that, you keep waiting, you keep putting the work in and hoping you kind of pull through the fog and you can do what you expect from yourself. It's just been an incredible grind.”

The injury news is significantly better for Kwang Hyun Kim. Groin tightness prompted the offseason signee from Korea to skip Monday's scheduled start and throw a bullpen instead.