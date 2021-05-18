Carl P. Leubsdorf: Why we don't yet have a Jan. 6 commission

One of the greatest failings of Congress is its inability to confront the institutional challenges affecting the country’s political system in general — and itself in particular.

Internal congressional procedures, despite periodic reform attempts, remain cumbersome and inefficient, subject to manipulation by the whims of each successive majority.

For the two decades since the 9/11 attacks, lawmakers have refused to deal with the danger that a terrorist attack could decimate the House of Representatives, leaving it unable to function for months.

More recently, partisan wrangling has prevented the authorization of the necessary investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection that threatened dozens of lawmakers as they sought to perform their constitutional duty of finalizing last November’s presidential election.

As with most congressional failings, the blame is bipartisan, though Republicans bear the main responsibility. Most have shown little interest in a probe, presumably because former President Donald Trump’s role in inciting the attack would inevitably be a major focus.